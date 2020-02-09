(KMAland) -- Creighton, Omaha, Iowa, UNI, Drake and Missouri all won at least once in regional softball action on Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State (2-3) lost to Concordia-St. Paul (2-3): Northwest gave up five early runs in an 8-2 defeat. Erin Keeney had three hits and drove in a run to highlight the offense.
Nebraska (3-2) lost to Arkansas (4-1): Nebraska gave up 12 runs in the first two innings in a 15-4 loss to Arkansas. Tristen Edwards, Peyton Glatter and Rylie Unzicker had home runs to account for the Huskers offense.
Creighton (3-2) def. Incarnate Word (2-3): Mileah McKelvy hit a grand slam and Ashley Cantu had four hits and three runs scored to lead Creighton in a 9-6 win over Incarnate Word.
Omaha (3-2) def. Miami Ohio (3-2): Omaha rolled to an 8-0 win over the Redhawks. Emma Dargy, Jamie White and Hailey Bartz all went deep, led by White, who had two hits and drove in three. Sydney Hampton moved to 3-0 with four strikeouts in five shutout innings.
Iowa (4-1) def. Virginia Tech (3-1): Mia Ruther had three hits, including the walk-off single, to lift Iowa to a 4-3 win in eight innings over Virginia Tech. Avery Guy added a home run and two RBI, and Lauren Shaw threw 3.1 shutout innings in relief to get the win.
Northern Iowa (3-3) def. DePaul (3-2) & South Dakota (2-3): Northern Iowa beat DePaul 7-6 in walk-off fashion, as Jenny Kohl drove in the game-winner on a walk-off hit. Sammey Bunch homered and drove in three. The win over USD was a 9-4 final, led by Hannah Kelley’s three hits and five RBI and Ashley Chesser’s two-home run, three-RBI night.
Drake (3-2) lost Murray State (3-2) & def. DePaul (3-3): Drake had just three hits in an 8-0 loss to Murray State before a 9-0 win over DePaul. Emily Valtman had a huge game in the win, finishing with two home runs among three hits and six RBI. Nicole Timmons threw a five-inning one-hit shutout to get the win.
Missouri (5-0) def. Louisville: Missouri stayed red hot in the opening weekend of the season with a 5-1 win over Louisville. Jazmyn Rollin had two hits and homered, and Kim Wert added a pair of hits of her own in the win.
Kansas (1-4) lost to Utah (4-0): Kansas fell 4-1to Utah to finish their weekend in Tempe, Arizona. Tarin Travieso had one of KU’s three hits and drove in their only run.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Alexis Handel, Atlantic/NWMOST: 0-for-1
-Rachel Smith, Exira-EHK/NWMOST: 6.2 IP, 6 K, 3 BB, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Arkansas 15 Nebraska 4
Iowa 4 Virginia Tech 3 — 8 inn
Rutgers 3 East Tennessee State 2
Michigan 1 Fresno State 0
California 3 Penn State 1
Kentucky 7 Minnesota 0
Bethune-Cookman 4 Wisconsin 0
Northwestern 8 Portland State 3
Syracuse 5 Michigan State 1
Ohio State 5 UNC Greensboro
Illinois 2 Auburn 0
Purdue 9 Florida Atlantic 0
Big 12 Conference
Utah 4 Kansas 1
Missouri State 3 Baylor 0
Texas Tech 2 Montana 1
Florida A&M 6 Oklahoma State 2
Texas 18 Texas A&M-CC 2
Big East Conference
Creighton 9 Incarnate Word 6
Northern Iowa 7 DePaul 6
Boston College 1 Georgetown 0
Clemson 19 St. John’s 9
Villanova 6 Nicholls State 0
UCF 6 St. John’s 2
Rhode Island 2 Seton Hall 1
Jacksonville 5 Villanova 1
Butler 8 Western Illinois 0
Drake 9 DePaul 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Murray State 8 Drake 0
Drake 9 DePaul 0
Northern Iowa 7 DePaul 6 — 8 inn
Northern Iowa 9 South Dakota 4
Missouri State 3 Baylor 0
Indiana State 4 Northern Illinois 1
Valparaiso 4 UMass Lowell 1
Evansville 10 Green Bay 4
North Dakota State 5 Southern Illinois 2
Loyola 7 IUPUI 1
Bradley 10 UTEP 0
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 5 Louisville 1
Liberty 4 Ole Miss 2
Arkansas 15 Nebraska 4
Kentucky 7 Minnesota 0
Florida 10 Georgia State 0
Mississippi State 9 NC State 0
Illinois 2 Auburn 0
Texas A&M 10 Abilene Christian 6
Georgia 10 UNC Wilmington 2
LSU 16 florida A&M 0
Florida 6 South Florida 1
Georgia 8 Howard 0
South Carolina 3 UNC Greensboro 2
Arizona 5 Tennessee 0
Summit League
Omaha 8 Miami Ohio 0
North Dakota State 5 Southern Illinois 2
North Dakota 6 Toledo 2
Kennesaw State 6 Fort Wayne 0
Butler 8 Western Illinois 0
Northern Iowa 9 South Dakota 4
MIAA
Concordia-St. Paul 8 Northwest Missouri State 2
Emporia State 6 Lewis 5
Rogers State 21 Arkansas-Monticello 0
St. Edward’s 14 Nebraska Kearney 6
Fort Hays State 6 Colorado State-Pueblo 3
Texas Permian Basin 11 Newman 6
Cameron 5 Missouri Staten 4
Colorado Christian 9 Pittsburg State 1
Rogers State 2 Texas A&M-Commerce 0
ICCAC
Kirkwood 11 Marshalltown 3
Spoon River 9 Marshalltown 2 — 6 inn
John Wood 6 Iowa Western 4
Iowa Western 13 Spoon River 0
Indian Hills 7 John Wood 3
Kirkwood 6 Southeastern 5 — 5 inn
Illinois Central 1 Indian Hills 0