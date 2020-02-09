KMAland Softball

(KMAland) -- Creighton, Omaha, Iowa, UNI, Drake and Missouri all won at least once in regional softball action on Sunday.

Northwest Missouri State (2-3) lost to Concordia-St. Paul (2-3): Northwest gave up five early runs in an 8-2 defeat. Erin Keeney had three hits and drove in a run to highlight the offense. 

Nebraska (3-2) lost to Arkansas (4-1): Nebraska gave up 12 runs in the first two innings in a 15-4 loss to Arkansas. Tristen Edwards, Peyton Glatter and Rylie Unzicker had home runs to account for the Huskers offense.

Creighton (3-2) def. Incarnate Word (2-3): Mileah McKelvy hit a grand slam and Ashley Cantu had four hits and three runs scored to lead Creighton in a 9-6 win over Incarnate Word.

Omaha (3-2) def. Miami Ohio (3-2): Omaha rolled to an 8-0 win over the Redhawks. Emma Dargy, Jamie White and Hailey Bartz all went deep, led by White, who had two hits and drove in three. Sydney Hampton moved to 3-0 with four strikeouts in five shutout innings.

Iowa (4-1) def. Virginia Tech (3-1): Mia Ruther had three hits, including the walk-off single, to lift Iowa to a 4-3 win in eight innings over Virginia Tech. Avery Guy added a home run and two RBI, and Lauren Shaw threw 3.1 shutout innings in relief to get the win.

Northern Iowa (3-3) def. DePaul (3-2) & South Dakota (2-3): Northern Iowa beat DePaul 7-6 in walk-off fashion, as Jenny Kohl drove in the game-winner on a walk-off hit. Sammey Bunch homered and drove in three. The win over USD was a 9-4 final, led by Hannah Kelley’s three hits and five RBI and Ashley Chesser’s two-home run, three-RBI night.

Drake (3-2) lost Murray State (3-2) & def. DePaul (3-3): Drake had just three hits in an 8-0 loss to Murray State before a 9-0 win over DePaul. Emily Valtman had a huge game in the win, finishing with two home runs among three hits and six RBI. Nicole Timmons threw a five-inning one-hit shutout to get the win.

Missouri (5-0) def. Louisville: Missouri stayed red hot in the opening weekend of the season with a 5-1 win over Louisville. Jazmyn Rollin had two hits and homered, and Kim Wert added a pair of hits of her own in the win.

Kansas (1-4) lost to Utah (4-0): Kansas fell 4-1to Utah to finish their weekend in Tempe, Arizona. Tarin Travieso had one of KU’s three hits and drove in their only run.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Alexis Handel, Atlantic/NWMOST: 0-for-1

-Rachel Smith, Exira-EHK/NWMOST: 6.2 IP, 6 K, 3 BB, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Arkansas 15 Nebraska 4

Iowa 4 Virginia Tech 3 — 8 inn

Rutgers 3 East Tennessee State 2

Michigan 1 Fresno State 0

California 3 Penn State 1

Kentucky 7 Minnesota 0

Bethune-Cookman 4 Wisconsin 0

Northwestern 8 Portland State 3

Syracuse 5 Michigan State 1

Ohio State 5 UNC Greensboro

Illinois 2 Auburn 0

Purdue 9 Florida Atlantic 0

Big 12 Conference 

Utah 4 Kansas 1

Missouri State 3 Baylor 0

Texas Tech 2 Montana 1

Florida A&M 6 Oklahoma State 2

Texas 18 Texas A&M-CC 2

Big East Conference 

Creighton 9 Incarnate Word 6

Boston College 1 Georgetown 0

Clemson 19 St. John’s 9

Villanova 6 Nicholls State 0

UCF 6 St. John’s 2

Rhode Island 2 Seton Hall 1

Jacksonville 5 Villanova 1

Butler 8 Western Illinois 0

Missouri Valley Conference 

Murray State 8 Drake 0

Drake 9 DePaul 0

Northern Iowa 7 DePaul 6 — 8 inn

Northern Iowa 9 South Dakota 4

Missouri State 3 Baylor 0

Indiana State 4 Northern Illinois 1

Valparaiso 4 UMass Lowell 1

Evansville 10 Green Bay 4

North Dakota State 5 Southern Illinois 2

Loyola 7 IUPUI 1

Bradley 10 UTEP 0

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 5 Louisville 1

Liberty 4 Ole Miss 2

Arkansas 15 Nebraska 4

Kentucky 7 Minnesota 0

Florida 10 Georgia State 0

Mississippi State 9 NC State 0

Illinois 2 Auburn 0

Texas A&M 10 Abilene Christian 6

Georgia 10 UNC Wilmington 2

LSU 16 florida A&M 0 

Florida 6 South Florida 1

Georgia 8 Howard 0

South Carolina 3 UNC Greensboro 2

Arizona 5 Tennessee 0

Summit League 

Omaha 8 Miami Ohio 0

North Dakota State 5 Southern Illinois 2

North Dakota 6 Toledo 2

Kennesaw State 6 Fort Wayne 0

Butler 8 Western Illinois 0

Northern Iowa 9 South Dakota 4

MIAA 

Concordia-St. Paul 8 Northwest Missouri State 2

Emporia State 6 Lewis 5

Rogers State 21 Arkansas-Monticello 0

St. Edward’s 14 Nebraska Kearney 6

Fort Hays State 6 Colorado State-Pueblo 3

Texas Permian Basin 11 Newman 6

Cameron 5 Missouri Staten 4

Colorado Christian 9 Pittsburg State 1

Rogers State 2 Texas A&M-Commerce 0

ICCAC 

Kirkwood 11 Marshalltown 3

Spoon River 9 Marshalltown 2 — 6 inn

John Wood 6 Iowa Western 4

Iowa Western 13 Spoon River 0

Indian Hills 7 John Wood 3

Kirkwood 6 Southeastern 5 — 5 inn

Illinois Central 1 Indian Hills 0