(KMAland) -- Creighton splits and Missouri lost in regional college softball action on Wednesday.
Creighton (12-11): Creighton split a pair of games with Niagara, winning the opener 8-1 and falling in the finale 13-8. Kiara Mills, Mileah McKelvy and Kailey Wilson all hit home runs in the win. Mills, Wilson and Mikaela Pelcher homered in the loss.
Missouri (19-7): Missouri lost a tight 2-1 battle with Illinois. Brooke Wilmes had three hits and scored a run, and Cayla Kessinger had two hits and drove in one run.
FORMER KMALANDERS
Kalyn Damgaard, Abraham Lincoln/Missouri Western: 0/0, BB