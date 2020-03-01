(KMAland) -- Sydni Huisman made her collegiate debut, and Northwest Missouri State went 2-0 on Saturday in college softball action.
Northwest Missouri State (5-11) def. Wayne State (5-7) & Drury (8-5) — Kaitlyn Weis, Abby Nolte and Alexis Kump all homered for Northwest in an 11-10 walk-off win over Wayne State. It was Nolte’s home run that won the game. The Bearcats rallied for nine runs in their final two innings to win the Drury game, 12-7. Olivia Daugherty and Jacee Winn had three hits each while Weis and Erin Keeney each drove in three runs.
Iowa State (10-8) split with Kennesaw State (16-3) — Iowa State lost the opener 4-3 despite two hits each from Carli Spelhaug, Logan Schaben, Mikayla Ramos and Kasey Simpson. They followed with a 7-4 win behind four hits and two RBI from Kasey Simpson.
Iowa (14-4) lost to South Alabama (5-12) & def. Florida Atlantic (5-10) — Iowa lost to South Alabama, 3-2, in walk-off fashion. Nia Carter had two hits and drove in a run for the Hawkeyes, which followed with a 6-5 win over FAU. Carter and Kalena Burns added two hits and two RBI each.
Nebraska (6-10) lost to Missouri (14-5) & Wichita State — Nebraska fell in the opener to Missouri, 7-1. Rylie Unzicker and Ally Riley had two hits each for the Huskers. Nebraska then lost 17-5 to Wichita State. Lindsey Walljasper led teh offense with three hits.
Creighton (8-7) lost to Southern Illinois (9-6) & Murray State (10-5) — Creighton lost a pair of games, falling to Southern Illinois in their first game, 4-3. Cayla Nielsen, Mileah McKelvy and Kiara Mills had two hits each for the Jays. They then lost, 10-2, to Murray State. Mikaela Pechar hit a home run and drove in two in the loss.
Omaha (9-9) lost to Montana (8-9) & UC Riverside (7-11) — Omaha fell to Montana, 6-5, despite a big three-hit, five-RBI performance from Jamie White, who homered twice in the loss. The Mavs also lost a one-run game, 4-3 in eight innings, to UC Riverside. Lynsey Tucker had two hits and Taylor Johnson drove in two.
Northern Iowa (5-9) def. Belmont (2-9) & lost to Stephen F. Austin (14-4) — Sammy Bunch homered, drove in four and scored three runs for UNI in a 9-1 win over Belmont. The Panthers then lost 7-1 to SFA. Jenny Kohl had a hit, a walk and an RBI in the loss.
Drake (7-11) lost to UIC (6-7) & Tulsa (10-7) — Drake lost 4-3 in eight innings to UIC. Macy Johnson, Emily Valtman and Delaney Taylor had two hits each for the Bulldogs, which followed with an 8-0 loss to Tulsa.
Missouri (14-5) def. Wichita State (7-10) & Nebraska (6-10) — Missouri picked up two wins, getting two hits and three RBI from Kimberly Wert in a 7-3 win over Wichita State. Jazmyn Rollin and Hatti Moore both went deep in a 7-1 win over Nebraska.
Kansas (8-10) def. Southeastern Louisiana & lost to Texas A&M — The Jayhawks won 3-2 in eight innings before a 7-6 loss to Texas A&M.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Peyton Gross, IKM-Manning/Buena Vista: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 8 BB
-Sydni Huisman, Treynor/Central: 6 IP, R, 9 K, 2 BB
-Klarissa McElroy, Clarinda/Graceland: 0/5, 4 BB, 3 R
-Ashtyn Miller, Lewis Central/Buena Vista: 0/5; 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 1 K
-Bailey Nichols, Kuemper/Briar Cliff: 0/5, R, BB, 2 HBP
-Daryn Nowlin, Lamoni/Graceland: 1/7
-Madison Onken, Glidden-Ralston/Iowa Central: R
-Meredith Poppe, Falls City/Nebraska Wesleyan: 0/3
-Logan Schaben, Harlan/Iowa State: 2/6, R, SH
-Morgan Schaben, Harlan/Central: 1 IP, 0 R
-Rachel Smith, Exira-EHK/NW Missouri State: 3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 2 K
-Abby Straight, Logan-Magnolia/CSM: 3/4, R
-Kylan Straight, Logan-Magnolia/Sioux Falls: 0/3
-Kayla Wookey, Murray/Iowa Central: 7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 3 K