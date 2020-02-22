(KMAland) -- Iowa goes 2-0, Iowa State was 1-0 while Omaha, Drake, Missouri and Kansas went 1-1 and Nebraska was 0-2 in regional softball on Friday.
Iowa State (6-5) def. Elon (7-3): Carli Spelhag, Logan Schaben, Alesia Ranches and Kasey Simpson all had two hits for Iowa State in a 10-0 win. Janessa Jasso added seven strikeouts in five one-hit innings.
Iowa (9-2) def. Portland State and UMKC: The Hawkeyes opened the weekend with an 8-3 win over Portland State in Honolulu. Iowa then scored one in the bottom of the 7th to beat Kansas City 2-1.
Nebraska (5-6) lost to Oklahoma (9-1) & BYU (7-5): Nebraska was dominated by Oklahoma, 10-2. Keana Pola homered and drove in two in the defeat. Later, they lost a 4-1 decision to BYU. Tristen Edwards led the offense with two hits.
Omaha (6-5) lost to New Mexico State (7-3) & def. UTEP (2-10): Omaha rolled to a 13-6 win over UTEP behind two home runs each from Jamie White and Emma Dary, who combined for six hits, eight RBI and five runs scored. Hailey Bartz and Emily Klosterman had two hits each in the 8-5 defeat.
Drake (6-6) lost to Cal State Northridge (8-3) & def. Grand Canyon (2-10): Sarah Maddox homered and Emily Valtman drove in four in the 11-6 win over Grand Canyon. Libby Ryan drove in three, and Aubree Beitzinger had three hits in the 7-4 loss to CSUN.
Missouri (10-4) def. Oregon State (8-4) & lost to UC Davis (7-5): Hatti Moore had three hits, including the walk-off single to lift Missouri to a 5-4 nine-inning win over Oregon State. Kimberly Wert and Megan Moll each hit home runs in the 11-3 loss to UC Davis.
Kansas (3-9) def. Rutgers (5-5) & lost to UTEP (2-9) Sydnee Remsen had two hits and drove in three in an 8-7 loss to UTEP. In the win, Morgan Wynne homered twice and drove in six runs to lead the 10-1 victory.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Alyx Curran-Lewis, Plattsmouth/Morningside: R
-Logan Schaben, Harlan/Iowa State: 2/2, RBI, 2 R, BB, SB