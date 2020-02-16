(KMAland) -- Iowa and Drake both picked up a win while the rest of the regional conference schools lost in softball action on Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State (2-7) lost to Maryville (3-5) & Southern Arkansas (9-2): Maryville scored three in the first and six in the second on their way to a 9-1 win over the Bearcats. Northwest also lost 8-0 to Southern Arkansas.
Iowa State (5-5) lost to Florida Atlantic (3-5): FAU scored four runs in the eighth inning for a 6-3 win over the Cyclones. Alesia Ranches had two hits for ISU in the defeat.
Nebraska (5-4) lost to Boston College (3-6): Nebraska had just two hits in a 2-0 loss. Tristen Edwards and Brooke Andrews were the only two Huskers to hit safely.
Iowa (7-2) def. Georgia Tech (3-5): Lauren Shaw moved to 5-1 with a 10-strikeout complete game six-hit shutout in a 5-0 win. Kalena Burns homered and drove in two for Iowa while Riley Sheehy had two hits and two RBI.
Drake (5-5) def. Hofstra (1-4) & lost to Stanford (10-2): Mackenzie Hupke threw a two-hit five-inning shutout in an 8-0 win over Hofstra. Mandi Roemmich led the offense with three hits while Macy Johnson, Emily Valtman and Abby Buie all drove in two runs each. The Bulldogs then had just one hit in a 9-0 loss to Stanford.
Northern Iowa (4-7) lost to Oklahoma (8-1): The Panthers dropped an 8-0 decision to No. 2 Oklahoma. UNI had just three hits — one each for Hannah Kelley, Sammy Moss and Tianna Drahn.
Missouri (9-2) lost to Minnesota (5-4): No. 13 Minnesota rolled to a 10-1 win over No. 18 Missouri. Jazmyn Rollin doubled for the Tigers — one of just four hits for the team.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Payton Beckmann, Syracuse/Peru State: 0/2 (vs. Lyon)
-Alexis Handel, Atlantic/Northwest Missouri State: 0/3 (vs. Maryville & Southern Arkansas)
-Logan Schaben, Harlan/Iowa State: 1/4, 2B (vs. FAU)
-Rachel Smith, Exira-EHK/Northwest Missouri State: 5 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 3 K, 1 BB (vs. Maryville & Southern Arkansas)
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Boston College 2 Nebraska 0
Iowa 5 Georgia Tech 0
Villanova 9 Penn State 3
Minnesota 10 Missouri 1
Purdue 9 Central Michigan 3
Michigan 8 Louisville 4
Maryland 10 Pittsburgh 9
Notre Dame 6 Ohio State 4
Indiana 4 Syracuse 3
Virginia Tech 6 Northwestern 5
UConn 3 Purdue 1
Illinois 7 NC State 3
Clemson 8 Michigan State 4
Duke 2 Rutgers 0
Wisconsin 8 North Carolina 3
Big 12 Conference
Florida Atlantic 6 Iowa State 3 — 8 inn
Baylor 8 Prairie View A&M 3
Washington 11 Texas Tech 5
Oklahoma 8 Northern Iowa 0
Big East Conference
Hampton 9 DePaul 8
Akron 8 Butler 7
Villanova 9 Penn State 3
Eastern Kentucky 8 Georgetown 3
Presbyterian 4 Butler 3
Utah State 8 Seton Hall 0
Texas A&M 5 St. John’s 1
Providence 3 George Mason 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Oklahoma 8 Northern Iowa 0
Drake 8 Hofstra 0
Stanford 9 Drake 0
Marshall 9 Indiana State 1
Southern Illinois 7 Nicholls State 5
Colgate 5 Valparaiso 2
Illinois State 11 Detroit Mercy 5
Hawaii 8 Bradley 5
Loyola 7 Sam Houston State 0
Southeastern Conference
Minnesota 10 Missouri 1
South Florida 2 Georgia 0
Florida 13 SE Louisiana 1
Auburn 10 UNC Wilmington 1
Texas A&M 5 St. John’s 1
LSU 8 North Dakota 0
Arkansas 4 Florida Gulf Coast 1
Florida 2 Florida A&M 1
Mississippi State 4 Tennessee State 0
Kentucky 15 Detroit Mercy 3
LSU 4 Louisiana 3
Summit League
North Dakota State 8 Longwood 2
South Dakota State 6 UL Monroe 1
Samford 3 North Dakota 1
Western Illinois 3 Grand Canyon 2 — 8 inn
South Dakota 3 Monmouth 1
LSU 8 North Dakota 0 — 5 inn
Central Arkansas 3 South Dakota 0 — 6 inn
MIAA
Southern Arkansas 8 Northwest Missouri State 0
Maryville 9 Northwest Missouri State 1
Missouri-St. Louis 6 Pitt State 3
Colorado Christian 7 Fort Hays State 2
Washburn 6 Arkansas Tech 4
Lincoln 11 Stephens 0
Southeastern Oklahoma 4 Pitt State 2
Northeastern State 2 Chadron State 1
Central Missouri 9 Southwest Baptist 1
Central Oklahoma 4 St. Edward’s 2
Lincoln 9 Stephens 1
Fort Hays State 1 Oklahoma Baptist 0
Emporia State 9 Harding 1
Missouri Southern 8 Henderson State 6
Quincy 5 Missouri Western 4
Washburn 5 Wayne State 0
Arkansas-Monticello 3 Missouri Western 0
Missouri Southern 13 Quincy 1
Central Missouri 7 Henderson State 2
Oklahoma Christian 9 Northeastern State 1
Rogers State 8 St. Edward’s 7
GPAC
McPherson 8 Mount Marty 5
McPherson 5 Mount Marty 4
Heart of America
Aquinas College 6 Missouri Valley 4
Bethany College 8 Peru State 0
Saint Ambrose 15 Missouri Valley 5
Lyon College 9 Peru State 0
Avila 10 Central Methodist 2
Avila 6 Central Methodist 5
Grand View 12 Oklahoma Wesleyan 5
ICCAC
North Central Texas 2 Southwestern 1
North Central Texas 8 Southwestern 0