(KMAland) -- Iowa State beat Michigan, Iowa got a sweep, Nebraska split, Creighton rolled, Omaha grabbed one win, Missouri & Kansas swept and a strong debut for former IKM-Manning pitcher Peyton Gross on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (3-10) lost to Concordia-St. Paul (3-5) & Wayne State (4-3) — Northwest lost 6-2 to Concordia-St. Paul. Erin Keeney led the offense with three hits, and Kaitlyn Weis homered among two hits. The loss to Wayne State was a tight 6-5 battle. Weis had two more hits and two RBI in the defeat.
Iowa State (7-6) def. Michigan (10-1) & lost to South Carolina (9-3) — Sami Williams was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI to send ISU over No. 8 Michigan, 5-1. In the finale, the Cyclones lost to No. 22 South Carolina, 5-3. Williams tripled, homered and drove in three in the loss.
Iowa (11-2) def. Portland State (3-11) & Hawaii (7-8) — Iowa rolled to an 8-0 win over Portland State behind six shutout innings from Lauren Shaw. Kit Rocco led the offense with two hits and four RBI. The Hawkeyes then nabbed a 2-1 win in eight innings over Hawaii. Allison Doocy struck out 15 and only gave up three hits and one unearned run in the win.
Nebraska (6-7) def. California (8-6) & lost to Washington (14-1) — Nebraska rolled to an 8-2 win over California behind a three-hit, five-RBI performance from Tristen Edwards. No. 2 Washington scored eight runs in the sixth to take a 10-2 win in the second game of the day for the Huskers. Rylie Unzicker doubled twice in the loss.
Creighton (6-4) def. Rider (0-2) — Mileah McKelvy had two hits and drove in three, and Sam Alm added a pair of hits, two RBI and two runs scored in a 7-2 win.
Omaha (7-6) lost to New Mexico State (8-3) & def. IUPUI (3-5) — The Mavericks dropped a 10-2 decision to New Mexico State. Taylor Johnson doubled and tripled, and Jamie White had two hits and two RBI in the loss. The win was a 17-1 rout of IUPUI. Jamie White homered twice, drove in three and scored three times.
Missouri (12-4) def. New Mexico (6-6) & California (8-5) — Jazmyn Rollin homered and drove in two for Missouri in a 5-0 win over New Mexico. Jordan Weber struck out nine in a complete game shutout. A four-run seventh was the difference in an 11-7 win over Cal. Rollin, Hatti Moore and Kimberly Wert all hit home runs.
Kansas (5-9) swept UT Arlington (7-6) — Sydnee Ramsey and Morgyn Wynne drove in two runs each in an 8-3 win over UT Arlington. They also won 4-1 behind a complete game five-strikeout performance by Tatum Goff.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Peyton Gross, IKM-Manning/Buena Vista: 5 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K
-Alexis Handel, Atlantic/NW Missouri State: 0/2
-Ashtyn Miller, Lewis Central/Buena Vista: 0/4
-Logan Schaben, Harlan/Iowa State: 1/6, 2B
-Rachel Smith, Exira-EHK/NW Missouri State: 5.2 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
-Abby Straight, Logan-Magnolia/College of Saint Mary: 1/6, BB, R; 6.2 IP, 10 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 8 BB, 9 K
-Kylan Straight, Logan-Magnolia/Sioux Falls: 0/3