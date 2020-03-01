(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Ashtyn Miller & Rachel Smith both had strong days while Northwest and Nebraska went 2-0 in college softball action on Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State (7-11) def. Newman & Southwest Baptist — Northwest Missouri State ran their win streak to four with an 11-4 win over Newman and a 5-1 victory over Southwest Baptist. Erin Keeney homered twice and drove in three, and Alexis Kump homered once among three hits and drove in three of her own in the opener. Olivia Daugherty led the second win with a home run among two hits and three RBI.
Iowa State (10-9) lost to Georgia State (6-13) — Iowa State had six hits to Georgia State’s three, but they took a 1-0 loss.
Nebraska (8-10) def. Missouri (14-6) & Wichita State (8-11) — Tristen Edwards doubled and homered, Lindsey Walljasper added two hits and three RBI and Olivia Ferrell was 3/3 with an RBI and two runs scored in a 10-2 win for Nebraska over Missouri. The Huskers kept the offense going with Edwards, Unzicker and Ferrell all going deep in an 8-7 win over Wichita State.
Creighton (8-8) lost to Northern Kentucky (7-6) — Northern Kentucky used a five-run second inning to win 7-1 over the Jays. Ashley Cantu had three hits, and Mikaela Pechar finished with two hits for Creighton.
Northern Iowa (6-10) def. UL Monroe & lost to Central Arkansas — Northern Iowa won 8-4 in the opening game over UL Monroe before a 3-0 loss to Central Arkansas.
Drake (7-12) lost to Oklahoma State (13-5) — Drake couldn’t find a scratch in a 5-0 loss to No. 15 Oklahoma State. Emily Valtman had two hits to lead the Bulldogs offense.
Omaha (8-10) lost to Michigan State (4-12) — A six-run sixth inning doomed Omaha in an 11-3 loss to Michigan State. Alexa Sedlak homered and drove in two runs to lead the Mavericks.
Kansas (8-11) lost to Texas A&M — Kansas dropped a 6-3 decision to Texas A&M. Sydnee Ramsey and Becki Monaghan both went deep for the Jayhawks in the loss.
Missouri (15-6) lost to Nebraska (8-10) & def. Wichita State (8-12) — Cayla Kessinger homered in the 10-2 loss to Nebraska. Kessinger also had a home run, three RBI and the walk-off single in a 5-4 win over Wichita State. Hatti Moore and Brooke Wilmes added solo shots in the victory over the Shockers.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Peyton Gross, IKM-Manning/Buena Vista: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 5 BB
-Klarissa McElroy, Clarinda/Graceland: 0/2, R, BB
-Ashtyn Miller, Lewis Central/Buena Vista: 2/6, RBI, R, 2 BB, SB; 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
-Daryn Nowlin, Lamoni/Graceland: 1/1
-Logan Schaben, Harlan/Iowa State: 0/3
-Rachel Smith, Exira-EHK/NW Missouri State: 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 0 BB