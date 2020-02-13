(KMAland) -- Missouri knocked off Kansas to move to 6-0 in regional college softball action on Thursday.
Missouri (6-0) def. Kansas (1-5) — Cayla Kessinger went deep and drove in four runs to lead Missouri in an 8-0 win. The Jayhawks managed just two hits off Jordan Weber and Morgan Schumacher.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Haylee Heim, Plattsmouth/Dordt: 0/2, BB (vs. Presentation)
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Missouri 8 Kansas 0
Oklahoma State 14 Virginia Tech 6
Texas Tech 7 South Carolina 1
Texas 4 California Baptist 0
Oklahoma State 5 USF 1
Baylor 10 Abilene Christian 1
Southeastern Conference
Alabama 7 Liberty 1
Texas Tech 5 South Carolina 1
Tennessee 6 Colorado State 4
Alabama 8 Washignton 0
Kennesaw State 4 Auburn 1
McNeese 1 Texas A&M 0
Ole Miss 2 Colorado State 0 — 8 inn
Utah 5 Ole Miss 4
GPAC
Dordt 3 Presentation 0
Dordt 10 Presentation 0
Heart of America Conference
Arizona Christian 2 Mount Mercy 1
Arizona Christian 5 Mount Mercy 4 — 8 inn