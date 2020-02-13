College Softball

(KMAland) -- Missouri knocked off Kansas to move to 6-0 in regional college softball action on Thursday.

Missouri (6-0) def. Kansas (1-5) — Cayla Kessinger went deep and drove in four runs to lead Missouri in an 8-0 win. The Jayhawks managed just two hits off Jordan Weber and Morgan Schumacher.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Haylee Heim, Plattsmouth/Dordt: 0/2, BB (vs. Presentation)

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Missouri 8 Kansas 0

Oklahoma State 14 Virginia Tech 6

Texas Tech 7 South Carolina 1

Texas 4 California Baptist 0

Oklahoma State 5 USF 1

Baylor 10 Abilene Christian 1

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 8 Kansas 0

Alabama 7 Liberty 1

Texas Tech 5 South Carolina 1

Tennessee 6 Colorado State 4

Alabama 8 Washignton 0

Kennesaw State 4 Auburn 1

McNeese 1 Texas A&M 0

Ole Miss 2 Colorado State 0 — 8 inn

Utah 5 Ole Miss 4

GPAC 

Dordt 3 Presentation 0

Dordt 10 Presentation 0

Heart of America Conference 

Arizona Christian 2 Mount Mercy 1

Arizona Christian 5 Mount Mercy 4 — 8 inn