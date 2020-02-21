(KMAland) -- Missouri dropped a nationally-ranked battle with Arizona in regional college softball action on Thursday.
Missouri (9-3) lost to Arizona (10-2): No. 18 Missouri dropped a 2-0 decision to No. 5 Arizona. The Tigers had just three hits behind Megan Schumacher, who struck out four and allowed two runs on six hits in six innings.
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Southeastern Conference
Arizona 2 Missouri 0
Arizona State 13 Auburn 0
Mississippi State 1 Oregon State 0
Texas A&M 11 Bethune-Cookman 0
Arkansas 4 Boston 1
Oregon 7 Mississippi State 2
Texas A&M 7 Arizona 6
GPAC
Dakota Wesleyan 12 Presentation 2
Presentation 9 Dakota Wesleyan 2
Midwest Conference
Illinois Wesleyan 4 Illinois College 0
Illinois Wesleyan 11 Illinois College 2