College Softball

(KMAland) -- Missouri dropped a nationally-ranked battle with Arizona in regional college softball action on Thursday.

Missouri (9-3) lost to Arizona (10-2): No. 18 Missouri dropped a 2-0 decision to No. 5 Arizona. The Tigers had just three hits behind Megan Schumacher, who struck out four and allowed two runs on six hits in six innings.

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Southeastern Conference 

Arizona 2 Missouri 0

Arizona State 13 Auburn 0

Mississippi State 1 Oregon State 0

Texas A&M 11 Bethune-Cookman 0

Arkansas 4 Boston 1

Oregon 7 Mississippi State 2

Texas A&M 7 Arizona 6

GPAC 

Dakota Wesleyan 12 Presentation 2

Presentation 9 Dakota Wesleyan 2

Midwest Conference 

Illinois Wesleyan 4 Illinois College 0

Illinois Wesleyan 11 Illinois College 2