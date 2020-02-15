(KMAland) -- Wins for Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, Omaha, Drake and Missouri and a look at former KMAlanders in action from Friday’s college softball.
Iowa State (5-2) def. Villanova (4-3) & lost to UCF (6-2) : Sami Williams had a pair of hits to lead the Cyclones in a 4-3 win over Villanova before a 3-2 nine-inning loss to UCF. ISU had just three hits in the loss.
Nebraska (4-2) def. Georgia Tech (1-4): Tristen Edwards had three hits, and Olivia Ferrell struck out five in seven two-run innings for the Huskers in a 4-2 win.
Iowa (5-1) def. Boston College (2-4): Allison Doocy struck out 12 and allowed just one hit in seven shutout innings to lead the Hawkeyes in a 4-0 win. Nia Carter had three hits and drove in a run, and Mia Ruther finished with a pair of hits.
Creighton (3-4) lost to Missouri State (2-4) & North Texas (5-1): The Bluejays lost a pair of tight games, falling to Missouri State 3-1 and North Texas 2-1. Cayla Nielsen had two hits and drove in a run against Missouri State while Ashley Cantu had the only hit against North Texas.
Omaha (4-3) split with New Mexico State (4-2): Omaha split a pair of games with New Mexico State, winning 7-6 and falling 10-4. Emma Dargy and Emily Klosterman both went deep in the opener while Sydney Ross homered and drove in two in the finale.
Northern Iowa (3-5) lost to Arizona (7-0) & Oklahoma (6-0): Northern Iowa dropped a pair of games to undefeated squads, falling 7-6 in eight innings to Arizona and 10-2 to Oklahoma. Sammey Bunch went deep, and Jenny Kohl had to hits and an RBI against Arizona. Ashley Chesser and Kamryn Shaffer both drove in runs against Oklahoma.
Drake (4-2) def. Hofstra: Drake scored four runs in the first on their way to a 7-1 win. Nicole Timmons struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings, allowing just three hits and walking two.
Kansas (1-7) lost to Georgia & South Carolina: Kansas dropped 11-0 and 10-0 decisions to two SEC squads.
Missouri (8-0) def. Liberty (1-6) & Oklahoma State (5-3): Missouri stayed unbeaten with a pair of one-run wins. Brooke Wilmes homered and Kendyll Bailey drove in two to lead a 5-4 win over Liberty. Hatti Moore added a pair of hits in a 3-2 extra-inning win over Oklahoma State.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Alyx Curran-Lewis, Plattsmouth/Morningside: 2/2, R
-Logan Schaben, Harlan/Iowa State: 1/7, RBI, R, BB
-Jess Walker, Plattsmouth/Morningside: 1/5, RBI, R, BB
-Kayla Wookey, Murray/Iowa Central: 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 4 Georgia Tech 2
Iowa 4 Boston College 0
Michigan 6 Louisville 2
Nicholls State 4 Purdue 2
Oklahoma State 2 Minnesota 0
Villanova 3 Penn State 2
Notre Dame 1 Illinois 0
Purdue 4 Southern Illinois 1
Clemson 5 Maryland 1
Georgia 8 Northwestern 3
Rutgers 11 Syracuse 10
NC State 5 Ohio State 3
Florida Atlantic 4 Penn State 1
Wisconsin 2 Louisville 0
Duke 2 Indiana 1
Minnesota 7 Florida State 6
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 4 Villanova 3
UCF 3 Iowa State 2
South Carolina 10 Kansas 0
Georgia 11 Kansas 0
Oklahoma State 2 Minnesota 0
Oklahoma 8 Bryant 3
James Madison 6 Texas Tech 0
Baylor 7 Prairie View A&M 4
Texas 3 Utah 2
Missouri 3 Oklahoma State 2
Baylor 10 Grand Canyon 2
Oklahoma 10 Northern Iowa 2
Texas 11 Tennessee 0
Big East Conference
Missouri State 3 Creighton 1
North Texas 2 Creighton 1
Boston 6 Georgetown 0
St. John’s 6 Binghamton 1
Butler 5 Central Arkansas 4
George Washington 6 DePaul 5
Villanova 3 Penn State 2
Butler 2 Nicholls State 1
Iowa State 4 Villanova 3
Georgetown 2 Holy Cross 1
DePaul 4 East Carolina 2
Seton Hall 6 San Diego 5
Texas A&M 4 St. John’s 0
Sacramento State 13 Seton Hall 4
Houston Baptist 7 Providence 1
Sam Houston State 9 Providence 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Arizona 7 Northern Iowa 6 — 8 inn
Oklahoma 10 Northern Iowa 2
Drake 7 Hofstra 1
Robert Morris 2 Valparaiso 1
Tennessee Tech 11 Indiana State 3
Loyola 1 George Mason 0
Middle Tennessee 3 Southern Illinois 1
Bradley 6 UC Davis 3
Houston Baptist 9 Loyola 2
Illinois State 12 Boise State 8
Valparaiso 7 Gardner-Webb 3
Evansville 5 Louisiana Tech 4
Purdue 4 Southern Illinois 1
San Jose State 11 Bradley 0
Indiana State 8 Bowling Green 6
Austin Peay 4 Evansville 2
Abilene Christian 7 Missouri State 2
Missouri State 3 Creighton 1
Arizona State 3 Illinois State 0
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 5 Liberty 4
Missouri 3 Oklahoma State 2 — 8 inn
Virginia Tech 8 South Carolina 6
Alabama 9 South Florida 1
Georgia 11 Kansas 0
Cal Baptist 4 Ole Miss 2
Georgia 8 Northwestern 3
Auburn 8 NC Wilmington 7
UCLA 7 Alabama 0
Tulsa 2 Mississippi State 1
Texas A&M 8 Lamar 0
Florida 5 North Dakota State 0
Kentucky 16 Boise State 4
South Carolina 10 Kansas 0
Texas A&M 4 St. John’s 0
Mississippi State 6 North Alabama 0
LSU 4 Samford 0
Florida 9 Longwood 0
Auburn 9 Alabama State 1
Arizona State 3 Kentucky 2
Texas 11 Tennessee 0
Summit League
Omaha 7 New Mexico State 6
New Mexico State 10 Omaha 4
North Dakota State 9 Southeastern Louisiana 0
Western Illinois 6 Prairie View A&M 5
UAB 6 South Dakota State 0
SE Missouri State 16 Fort Wayne 15 — 9 inn
Grand Canyon 4 Western Illinois 2
Akron 16 South Dakota 6 — 6 inn
South Dakota State 8 UL Monroe 5
Florida 5 North Dakota State 0
South Dakota 3 Georgia State 1
Troy 6 Fort Wayne 3
Louisiana 9 North Dakota 1
MIAA
Rogers State 14 Colorado-Colorado Springs 6
Nebraska Kearney 9 Midwestern State 3
Rogers State 7 Lubbock Christian 3
Central Oklahoma 10 Colorado-Colorado Springs 5
Nebraska Kearney 9 SW Oklahoma State 8
Colorado Christian 9 Central Oklahoma 6
Oklahoma Christian 6 Fort Hays State 1
Northeastern State 8 Colorado Christian 0
GPAC
Jamestown 16 Presentation 0 — 5 inn
Dordt 4 Valley City State 2
Valley City Sate 5 Jamestown 4
Dordt 5 Dakota State 3
Dakota Wesleyan 6 Dakota State 3
Morningside 3 Dickinson State 2 — 8 inn
St. Cloud State 8 Northwestern 0 — 6 inn
Bemidji State 9 Northwestern 4
Morningside 16 Presentation 2 — 5 inn
Dickinson State 10 Dakota Wesleyan 1
Heart of America
Mount Mercy 1 Northwest 0
Ottawa 3 Mount Mercy 0
ICCAC
Iowa Central 12 Northern Oklahoma-Enid 2
Iowa Central 5 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 2
Des Moines Area 13 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 0