KMAland Softball

(KMAland) -- Wins for Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, Omaha, Drake and Missouri and a look at former KMAlanders in action from Friday’s college softball.

Iowa State (5-2) def. Villanova (4-3) & lost to UCF (6-2) : Sami Williams had a pair of hits to lead the Cyclones in a 4-3 win over Villanova before a 3-2 nine-inning loss to UCF. ISU had just three hits in the loss. 

Nebraska (4-2) def. Georgia Tech (1-4): Tristen Edwards had three hits, and Olivia Ferrell struck out five in seven two-run innings for the Huskers in a 4-2 win.

Iowa (5-1) def. Boston College (2-4): Allison Doocy struck out 12 and allowed just one hit in seven shutout innings to lead the Hawkeyes in a 4-0 win. Nia Carter had three hits and drove in a run, and Mia Ruther finished with a pair of hits.

Creighton (3-4) lost to Missouri State (2-4) & North Texas (5-1): The Bluejays lost a pair of tight games, falling to Missouri State 3-1 and North Texas 2-1. Cayla Nielsen had two hits and drove in a run against Missouri State while Ashley Cantu had the only hit against North Texas. 

Omaha (4-3) split with New Mexico State (4-2): Omaha split a pair of games with New Mexico State, winning 7-6 and falling 10-4. Emma Dargy and Emily Klosterman both went deep in the opener while Sydney Ross homered and drove in two in the finale. 

Northern Iowa (3-5) lost to Arizona (7-0) & Oklahoma (6-0): Northern Iowa dropped a pair of games to undefeated squads, falling 7-6 in eight innings to Arizona and 10-2 to Oklahoma. Sammey Bunch went deep, and Jenny Kohl had to hits and an RBI against Arizona. Ashley Chesser and Kamryn Shaffer both drove in runs against Oklahoma.

Drake (4-2) def. Hofstra: Drake scored four runs in the first on their way to a 7-1 win. Nicole Timmons struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings, allowing just three hits and walking two.

Kansas (1-7) lost to Georgia & South Carolina: Kansas dropped 11-0 and 10-0 decisions to two SEC squads.

Missouri (8-0) def. Liberty (1-6) & Oklahoma State (5-3): Missouri stayed unbeaten with a pair of one-run wins. Brooke Wilmes homered and Kendyll Bailey drove in two to lead a 5-4 win over Liberty. Hatti Moore added a pair of hits in a 3-2 extra-inning win over Oklahoma State.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Alyx Curran-Lewis, Plattsmouth/Morningside: 2/2, R

-Logan Schaben, Harlan/Iowa State: 1/7, RBI, R, BB

-Jess Walker, Plattsmouth/Morningside: 1/5, RBI, R, BB

-Kayla Wookey, Murray/Iowa Central: 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference  

Nebraska 4 Georgia Tech 2

Iowa 4 Boston College 0

Michigan 6 Louisville 2

Nicholls State 4 Purdue 2

Oklahoma State 2 Minnesota 0

Villanova 3 Penn State 2

Notre Dame 1 Illinois 0

Purdue 4 Southern Illinois 1

Clemson 5 Maryland 1

Georgia 8 Northwestern 3

Rutgers 11 Syracuse 10

NC State 5 Ohio State 3

Florida Atlantic 4 Penn State 1

Wisconsin 2 Louisville 0

Duke 2 Indiana 1

Minnesota 7 Florida State 6

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 4 Villanova 3

UCF 3 Iowa State 2

South Carolina 10 Kansas 0

Georgia 11 Kansas 0

Oklahoma State 2 Minnesota 0

Oklahoma 8 Bryant 3

James Madison 6 Texas Tech 0

Baylor 7 Prairie View A&M 4

Texas 3 Utah 2

Missouri 3 Oklahoma State 2

Baylor 10 Grand Canyon 2

Oklahoma 10 Northern Iowa 2

Texas 11 Tennessee 0

Big East Conference 

Missouri State 3 Creighton 1

North Texas 2 Creighton 1

Boston 6 Georgetown 0

St. John’s 6 Binghamton 1

Butler 5 Central Arkansas 4

George Washington 6 DePaul 5

Villanova 3 Penn State 2

Butler 2 Nicholls State 1

Iowa State 4 Villanova 3

Georgetown 2 Holy Cross 1

DePaul 4 East Carolina 2

Seton Hall 6 San Diego 5

Texas A&M 4 St. John’s 0

Sacramento State 13 Seton Hall 4

Houston Baptist 7 Providence 1

Sam Houston State 9 Providence 1

Missouri Valley Conference 

Arizona 7 Northern Iowa 6 — 8 inn

Oklahoma 10 Northern Iowa 2

Drake 7 Hofstra 1

Robert Morris 2 Valparaiso 1

Tennessee Tech 11 Indiana State 3

Loyola 1 George Mason 0

Middle Tennessee 3 Southern Illinois 1

Bradley 6 UC Davis 3

Houston Baptist 9 Loyola 2

Illinois State 12 Boise State 8

Valparaiso 7 Gardner-Webb 3

Evansville 5 Louisiana Tech 4

Purdue 4 Southern Illinois 1

San Jose State 11 Bradley 0

Indiana State 8 Bowling Green 6

Austin Peay 4 Evansville 2

Abilene Christian 7 Missouri State 2

Missouri State 3 Creighton 1

Arizona State 3 Illinois State 0

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 5 Liberty 4

Missouri 3 Oklahoma State 2 — 8 inn

Virginia Tech 8 South Carolina 6

Alabama 9 South Florida 1

Georgia 11 Kansas 0

Cal Baptist 4 Ole Miss 2

Georgia 8 Northwestern 3

Auburn 8 NC Wilmington 7

UCLA 7 Alabama 0

Tulsa 2 Mississippi State 1

Texas A&M 8 Lamar 0

Florida 5 North Dakota State 0

Kentucky 16 Boise State 4

South Carolina 10 Kansas 0

Texas A&M 4 St. John’s 0

Mississippi State 6 North Alabama 0

LSU 4 Samford 0

Florida 9 Longwood 0

Auburn 9 Alabama State 1

Arizona State 3 Kentucky 2

Texas 11 Tennessee 0

Summit League 

Omaha 7 New Mexico State 6

New Mexico State 10 Omaha 4

North Dakota State 9 Southeastern Louisiana 0

Western Illinois 6 Prairie View A&M 5

UAB 6 South Dakota State 0

SE Missouri State 16 Fort Wayne 15 — 9 inn

Grand Canyon 4 Western Illinois 2

Akron 16 South Dakota 6 — 6 inn

South Dakota State 8 UL Monroe 5

Florida 5 North Dakota State 0

South Dakota 3 Georgia State 1

Troy 6 Fort Wayne 3

Louisiana 9 North Dakota 1

MIAA 

Rogers State 14 Colorado-Colorado Springs 6

Nebraska Kearney 9 Midwestern State 3

Rogers State 7 Lubbock Christian 3

Central Oklahoma 10 Colorado-Colorado Springs 5

Nebraska Kearney 9 SW Oklahoma State 8

Colorado Christian 9 Central Oklahoma 6

Oklahoma Christian 6 Fort Hays State 1

Northeastern State 8 Colorado Christian 0

GPAC

Jamestown 16 Presentation 0 — 5 inn

Dordt 4 Valley City State 2

Valley City Sate 5 Jamestown 4

Dordt 5 Dakota State 3

Dakota Wesleyan 6 Dakota State 3

Morningside 3 Dickinson State 2 — 8 inn

St. Cloud State 8 Northwestern 0 — 6 inn

Bemidji State 9 Northwestern 4

Morningside 16 Presentation 2 — 5 inn

Dickinson State 10 Dakota Wesleyan 1

Heart of America 

Mount Mercy 1 Northwest 0

Ottawa 3 Mount Mercy 0

ICCAC 

Iowa Central 12 Northern Oklahoma-Enid 2

Iowa Central 5 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 2

Des Moines Area 13 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 0