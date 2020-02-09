(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri all went 2-0 while ISU, Creighton, Omaha, Drake, UNI and Kansas were 1-1 in regional college softball on Saturday. Also, stats from Alexis Handel, Logan Schaben and Rachel Smith.
Northwest Missouri State (2-2): Northwest Missouri State lost to Lewis and Minnesota State by a 4-3 and 7-0 score, respectively. Sydne Brashear and Kaitlyn Weis each hit home runs for the Bearcats in the opener. Erin Keeney led the offense with two of their three hits in falling to Minnesota State.
Iowa State (3-2): Iowa State lost to Hawaii (1-3), 7-2, and beat Memphis (3-2), 4-2. Sami Williams doubled, homered and drove in three in the loss to Hawaii. Janessa Jasso struck out eight in seven two-hit innings to get the win in the victory. Alesia Ranches homered and drove in two to lead the offense.
Nebraska (3-1): Nebraska won twice on Saturday, beating Bradley (1-2) by an 8-1 count and UTEP (0-3), 16-3. Lindsey Walljasper had seven strikeouts in seven three-hit innings in the opener. Tristen Edwards, Peyton Glatter and Payton Huscroft all went deep in the win. The offense kept rolling against UTEP with homers by Samantha Owen and Ally Riley with the two sluggers combining with Walljasper to drive in 11 runs.
Creighton (2-2): Creighton split a pair of games in San Antonio, rolling to a 24-1 win over Toledo (2-1) before a 5-3 loss to Texas Southern (1-2). Creighton scored seven in the first and 13 in the second of the win, getting a big five-hit, four-RBI game from Ashley Cantu. In the loss, Cayla Nielsen homered among two hits and drove in two.
Omaha (2-2): Omaha split on Saturday, opening with an 8-0 win over Green Bay (0-3). Sydney Hampton struck out three and allowed two hits in five shutout innings while Emma Dargy and Janae Cameron went deep. Butler (3-0) edged past Omaha, 3-2, in the second game. Darby and Jamie White both went deep for the Mavericks.
Iowa (3-1): Iowa grabbed two victories, beating Campbell, 5-2, and Coastal Carolina, 2-1 in extra innings. Lauren Shaw struck out nine in the opener while Cameron Cecil had two hits and two RBI. Allison Doocy pitched all eight innings against CCU, striking out 12 and allowing just one run on four hits. Kalena Burns led the offense with three hits.
Drake (2-1): Drake grabbed a split with an 11-10 extra-inning loss to DePaul (2-1) and an 8-1 win over South Dakota State (2-2). Sarah Maddox had three hits and drove in four to lead the Bulldogs in the loss. In the defeat, Mandy Roemmich had two hits and scored four runs, and Macy Johnson pitched in three hits. Nicole Timmons got the win with six innings of five-hit, one-run ball.
Northern Iowa (1-3): Northern Iowa split a pair of games, beating Murray State, 7-2, and falling to South Dakota State, 6-1. Sammey Bunch had two hits, including a home run, and drove in two in the win. Bunch added a triple, and Hannah Kelley had two hits and an RBI in the loss.
Missouri (4-0): Missouri picked up a pair of nice wins in beating Baylor (2-1), 9-1, and No. 8 Minnesota, 7-4. The Tigers hit four home runs — one each by Jazmyn Rollin, Cayla Kessinger, Kendyll Bailey and Emma Raabe in the opening win. Hatti Moore added a pair of bombs and three RBI in the victory over Minnesota.
Kansas (1-3): Kansas was an 8-0 winner over Seattle (0-3). Hailey Reed struck out three and allowed just four hits in six shutout innings. Shelby Gayre drove in three runs and scored twice. The Jayhawks also lost to Tennessee (2-0), 10-2. Sydnee Ramsey and Miranda Rodriguez both had two hits.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Alexis Handel, Atlantic/Northwest Missouri State: 1/1
-Logan Schaben, Harlan/Iowa State: 2/8, 2B, RBI, R
-Rachel Smith, Exira-EHK/Northwest Missouri State: 6 IP, 4 K, 0 BB, 7 R, 3 ER
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 4 Memphis 2
Hawaii 7 Iowa State 2
Kansas 8 Seattle 0
Tennessee 10 Kansas 2
Texas Tech 9 Louisiana Tech 5
Missouri 9 Baylor 1
Oklahoma State 21 Florida A&M 0
Texas Tech 9 Central Arkansas 5
Texas 12 Colorado State 3
LSU 3 Oklahoma State
Texas 9 Wichita State 1
Oklahoma 5 George Washington 2
Oklahoma 3 BYU 1
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 5 Campbell 2
Iowa 2 Coastal Carolina 1
Nebraska 8 Bradley 1
Nebraska 16 UTEP 3
Wisconsin 8 Bethune-Cookman 0
Indiana 10 St. John’s 2
Syracuse 5 Penn State 4
Indiana 5 Clemson 4
Lamar 7 Maryland 6
Rutgers 3 Hartford 2
Penn State 11 Michigan State 0
Missouri 7 Minnesota 4
Ohio State 13 North Dakota State 5
Wisconsin 8 Northern Illinois 1
Michigan 11 Florida 2
Illinois 3 Ole Miss 1
Minnesota 10 South Alabama 0
Purdue 8 Indiana State 7
Michigan 2 South Florida 1
Tennessee 6 Northwestern 3
California 10 Michigan State 4
Ohio State 5 Southern Illinois 0
Illinois 5 South Alabama 4
Georgia Southern 9 Rutgers 1
Maryland 3 Texas A&M-CC 1
Purdue 14 Florida Atlantic 3
Arizona State 6 Northwestern 5
Big East Conference
Texas Southern 5 Creighton 3
Creighton 24 Toledo 1
Indiana 10 St. John’s 2
San Diego State 8 Villanova 4
DePaul 7 South Dakota 4
Longwood 7 Seton Hall 5
Butler 3 Omaha 2
St. John’s 3 Duke 1
Villanova 10 Jacksonville 2
DePaul 11 Drake 10 — 9 inn
LIU 3 Georgetown 1
Seton Hall 17 Elon 6
Florida Gulf Coast 5 Georgetown 0
Loyola Chicago 4 Butler 3
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 7 Murray State 2
South Dakota State 6 Northern Iowa 1
DePaul 11 Drake 10
Drake 8 South Dakota State 1
Fresno State 3 Illinois State 0
Evansville 4 Western Illinois 1
Bethune-Cookman 2 Indiana State 0
Nebraska 8 Bradley 1
Northwestern State 6 Valparaiso 1
NC State 7 Missouri State 5
Arkansas 12 Bradley 1
Valparaiso 6 Fordham 5
Notre Dame 16 Missouri State 0
Purdue 8 Indiana State 7
Green Bay 2 Loyola 1
South Carolina 11 Southern Illinois 1
IUPUI 3 Evansville 2
Georgia State 10 Illinois State 2
Ohio State 5 Southern Illinois 0
Loyola 4 Butler 3
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 9 Baylor 1
Missouri 7 Minnesota 4
Auburn 5 LIberty 3
Kentucky 6 NC State 2
Florida 6 Fresno State 4
Auburn 3 Texas State 1
Mississippi State 9 Liberty 2
Texas A&M 7 Abilene Christian 1
Arkansas 12 Bradley 1
Michigan 11 Florida 2
LSU 8 Texas A&M 0
Florida State 8 Alabama 0
South Carolina 11 Southern Illinois 1
Mississippi Staste 3 Louisville 2
Illinois 3 Ole Miss 1
UT Arlington 5 Texas A&M 4
Tennessee 6 Northwestern 3
LSU 3 Oklahoma State 2
North Carolina 9 Alabama 8
Notre Dame 7 Ole Miss 5
Georgia 8 UNC Wilmington 0
Arkansas 5 New Mexico State 4
Tennessee 10 Kansas 2
Summit League
Omaha 8 Green Bay 0 — 5 inn
Butler 3 Omaha 2
South Dakota 9 Murray State 8 — 10 inn
UNC Greensboro 5 North Dakota State 3
Western Illinois 4 Evansville 1
DePaul 7 South Dakota 4
Ohio State 13 North Dakota State 5
North Dakota 5 Texas Southern 2
Miami Ohio 2 Western Illinois 1 — 10 inn
Incarnate Word 9 North Dakota 0
South Dakota State 6 Northern Iowa 1
South Dakota State 8 Drake 1
MIAA
Lewis 4 Northwest Missouri State 3
Minnesota State 7 Northwest Missouri State 0
Rogers State 8 Texas A&M-International 0
Colorado Springs 8 Nebraska Kearney 4
Central Oklahoma 7 Southwest Baptist 2
Missouri Southern 14 East Central 0
Fort Hays State 9 Southern Nazarene 5
Central Oklahoma 7 Colorado Christian 1
Oklahoma Christian 10 Pitt State 9
Northeastern State 8 Drury 4
Pitt State 15 Southwestern Oklahoma 13
Southeastern Oklahoma State 5 Missouri Southern 1
Eastern New Mexico 9 Newman 8
Delta State 2 Northeastern State 1
Lubbock Christian 5 Nebraska Kearney 4
Emporia State 5 Concordia-St. Paul 2
Fort Hays State 7 New Mexico Highlands 5
Minnesota State-Mankato 12 Emporia State 7
Nova Southeastern 3 Washburn 1
GPAC
Hudson-Tillotson 14 Doane 6
Columbia 11 Doane 10 — 12 inn
Northwestern 13 Waldorf 3
Northwestern 11 Waldorf 3
ICCAC
John Wood 3 Southeastern 2
Indian Hills 12 Kirkwood 0
Illinois Central 9 Iowa Western 6
Kirkwood 10 Iowa Western 5
Spoon River 5 Southeastern 2