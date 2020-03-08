(KMAland) -- Northwest nabbed a sweep, Mizzou finished a sweep of Ole Miss and Creighton, UNI and Kansas also won in regional college softball action on Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State (8-13) — Northwest Missouri State won twice over Illinois-Springfield, winning the opener 9-8 on a walk-off hit by Grace Jeffries, who was joined by Karli Allen and Jacee Winn in finishing with multiple hits. The Bearcats won game two by a 14-6 final. Olivia Daugherty and Allen both hit home runs and combined to drive in six runs.
Iowa State (11-3) — Iowa State lost their final game in Tampa, 5-3, to South Florida. Morgan Wright had a hit and two RBI to lead the offense.
Nebraska (9-14) — Nebraska had just three hits in a 4-1 loss to New Mexico State. Olivia Ferrell driven the only run for the Huskers.
Creighton (11-10) — Longwood scored the first three in a 3-2 win over Creighton. Kailey Wilson doubled and drove in both Creighton runs in the loss.
Omaha (12-12) — Omaha struggled to a 9-1 loss to Northern Colorado. Sydney Ross homered among two hits and drove in the only run of the game.
Northern Iowa (7-14) — Sammey Bunch and Adara Opiola both went deep in a 4-1 win over Utah Valley. Opiola added another hit and finished with two RBI, and Samantha Heyer finished a complete game to get the win.
Drake (8-16) — Drake blew a late lead in an 8-7 loss to Kansas City. Kristen Arias homered and drove in two, and Macy Johnson had three hits and scored twice for the Bulldogs in the loss.
Kansas (13-11) — Kansas had 13 hits and took a 10-7 win over Wichita State. Shelby Gayre, Ashlyn Anderson and Tarin Travieso all hit home runs in the victory.
Missouri (19-6, 3-0) — Missouri finished a weekend sweep of Ole Miss with a 3-1 win. Jordan Weber, Emma Nicholas and Eli Daniel all combined on a five-hitter, allowing just one run.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Peyton Gross, IKM-Manning/Buena Vista: 0/1; 9 IP, 13 H, 6 R, 5 BB, 4 K (L, 3-4)
-Sydni Huisman, Treynor/Central: 4.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 5 BB, 3 K (W, 3-1)
-Logan Schaben, Harlan/Iowa State: 1/3, 2B, R, BB
-Morgan Schaben, Harlan/Central: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K
-Rachel Smith, Exira-EHK/NW Missouri State: 6.2 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 5 K