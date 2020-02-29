(KMAland) -- Omaha nabbed two wins while Iowa, ISU, Creighton and Kansas were all one-time winners in college softball on Friday.
Iowa State (9-7) split with Georgia Tech (7-9) — Iowa State lost 3-1 and won 4-3 in a doubleheader split with Georgia Tech. Logan Schaben and Sami Williams both hit home runs for ISU in the win.
Iowa (13-3) lost to Miami Ohio (6-5) & def. Florida Gulf Coast (12-5) — The Hawkeyes fell 2-1 to Miami despite a strong complete game five-strikeout performance for Lauren Shaw. Iowa rolled 7-1 in the win over FGCU behind Allison Doocy’s 10-strikeout outing. Aralee Bogar added three hits and three RBI.
Creighton (8-5) def. Fort Wayne (1-11) — The Jays scored 10 in the first inning to take a 14-1 win over Fort Wayne. Mileah McKelvy and Mikaela Pechar each drove in three runs apiece.
Omaha (9-7) def. UC Riverside (6-11) & Michigan State (3-11) — Sydney Hampton threw a five-inning no-hitter while Sydney Ross had two doubles and four RBI and Diana Murtha homered among two hits and drove in three in a dominant 9-0 win over UC Riverside. In a 4-2 win over MSU, Kamryn Meyer threw six shutout innings and struck out five.
Northern Iowa (4-8) lost to Stephen F. Austin (11-4) — Northern Iowa had just one hit in a 13-0 loss.
Drake (7-9) lost to Oregon (15-0) & Tulsa (9-7) — Drake lost 12-1 to No. 10 Oregon and 8-0 to Tulsa. Sarah Maddox homered in the loss to the Ducks.
Kansas (7-9) def. Southeastern Louisiana (12-4) — Kansas scored six runs in the first inning and held on for a 6-5 win. Brittany Jackson had four hits and scored twice for the Jayhawks.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Bailey Nichols, Kuemper/Briar Cliff: 0/4
-Logan Schaben, Harlan/Iowa State: 2/7, HR, RBI, R