(KMAland) -- Omaha, Iowa and Kansas went 2-0 while Nebraska, ISU and Creighton were 1-1, Missouri was 1-0 and UNI and Drake went 0-2 in regional college softball on Saturday.
Iowa State (11-12): Carli Spelhaug had two hits and Sarah Tyree added a two-RBI pinch-hit in a 3-1 win over UMass. Spelhaug added a two-hit game in a 4-3 loss to Wisconsin.
Nebraska (9-13): Nebraska edged Lehigh 3-2 in eight innings, getting three doubles among four hits from Cam Ybarra. The Huskers then lost 7-3 to Arizona State with Tristen Edwards doubling twice and driving in one.
Creighton (11-9): Ashley Cantu had a double among two hits and drove in one in a 2-1 loss to Florida State, but Kiara Mills had two hits and four RBI in an 8-0 bounce back win over Cleveland State.
Omaha (12-11): Omaha had a nine-run fifth inning in a 12-2 win over Utah Valley. Jamie White had four hits and drove in three runs. They added a 3-1 win over Northern Iowa behind a three-RBI night from Alexa Sedlak.
Iowa (17-5): Lauren Shaw threw a six-hit shutout in a 5-0 win over Central Michigan behind home runs from Kit Rocco and Erin Carter. Allison Doocy did even better in a three-hit shutout in a 1-0 victory over Ohio.
Northern Iowa (6-14): The Panthers lost twice, falling 4-2 to Northern Colorado, as Adara Opiola and Ashley Chesser both went deep. They then lost to Omaha 3-1. Sammey Bunch accounted for the only run with a bomb of her own.
Drake (8-15): Drake lost to Kansas, 14-8, with Kristen Arias landing two hits and two RBI in the loss. The Bulldogs lost 7-3 to Wichita State. Laure Anderson had two hits and scored once.
Kansas (12-11): Madison Hirsch homered twice and drove in four runs to lead Kansas in a 14-8 win over Drake. Shelby Sayre added a two-hit, one-home run, three-RBI performance in a 12-4 win over Kansas City.
Missouri (18-6, 2-0): Brooke Wilmes, Jazmyn Rollin and Kimberly Wert had two hits each in a 6-1 win over Ole Miss.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Peyton Gross, IKM-Manning/Buena Vista: 6 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 Er, 1 BB, 4 K (L)
-Sydni Huisman, Treynor/Central: 6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 8 K (L, 2-1)
-Ashtyn Miller, Lewis Central/Buena Vista: 0/1; 2 iP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K
-Logan Schaben, Harlan/Iowa State: 1/7, R
-Morgan Schaben, Harlan/Central: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K (W, 2-0)
-Abby Straight, Logan-Magnolia/College of Saint Mary: 4/7, 3 R, BB; 9.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 14 BB, 3 K
-Kayla Wookey, Murray/Iowa Central: 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB (W, 5-1)