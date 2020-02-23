(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Creighton, Drake and Kansas all grabbed at least one win, and Logan Schaben had a two-hit day for the Cyclones on Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State (3-11) lost to Minnesota State (7-2) — Northwest Missouri State had just four hits and didn’t scratch in an 8-0 loss. Olivia Daugherty, Sydne Brashear, Kaitlyn Weis and Jacee Winn all hit safely.
Iowa State (8-6) def. Boston College (5-8) — Iowa State scored once each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to take a 5-4 win.
Iowa (12-2) def. Kansas City (3-7) — The Hawkeyes closed out a perfect weekend with a two-run seventh inning to win 4-2. Lauren Shaw gave up just two runs in 5 1/3 innings before Allison Doocy struck out four in 1.2 IP to get the win. Nia Carter led the offense with three hits, and Kalena Burns had two hits and two RBI.
Nebraska (6-8) lost to Florida (16-2) — Nebraska lost 6-3 to the No. 7 Gators. Tristen Edwards homered among two hits, drove in two and scored twice to lead the Huskers in the defeat.
Creighton (7-5) def. Central Connecticut (1-3) & lost to Bowling Green (6-3) — Mileah McKelvy doubled twice and drove in three for Creighton in a 6-2 win over Central Connecticut. The Jays lost the second game to Bowling Green, 7-1. Creighton had just two hits in the defeat.
Omaha (7-7) lost to UTEP (4-10) — Lexi Burkhardt, Jamie White and Hailey Bartz all had two hits for Omaha in an 8-4 loss to UTEP.
Drake (7-7) def. Utah State (7-6) & lost to Grand Canyon () — Mackenzie Hupke threw a five-inning three-hit shutout in an 8-0 win over Utah State. Mandy Roemmich had two hits and three RBI, and Aubree Beitzinger added two hits, two RBI and two runs. Drake lost 6-1 to Grand Canyon in the second game, despite three hits and an RBI from Macy Johnson.
Missouri (12-5) lost to Seattle (5-9) — Missouri struggled to a 3-1 loss. Cayla Kessinger accounted for the only run, driving in Brooke Wilmes. Emma Nichols struck out eight and allowed three runs on four hits in six innings.
Kansas (6-9) def. Rutgers (6-8) — The Jayhawks scored twice in the first and once in the fourth to take a 3-2 win. Sydney Ramsey went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for KU.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Logan Schaben, Harlan/Iowa State: 2/3, RBI, R, SB, HBP
-Rachel Smith, Exira-EHK/Northwest Missouri State: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 K
-Kylan Straight, Logan-Magnolia/Sioux Falls: 1/2