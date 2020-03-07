(KMAland) -- The Schaben sisters had strong days for Iowa State & Central while Creighton & Kansas were 2-0 and Missouri opened SEC play with a win in college softball action.
MIAA: Northwest Missouri State was swept by Missouri Western — Northwest lost 13-11 and 8-3. Kaitlyn Weis and Abby Nolte each homered twice for the Bearcats in the opening loss. Erin Keeney was 3-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored in the nightcap.
Iowa State (10-11) lost to Wisconsin (12-9) & USF (13-8) — The Cyclones lost the opener 7-6 to Wisconsin. Sami Williams had two home runs and two RBI in the game. The Cyclones had just two hits in a 4-0 loss to USF.
Nebraska (8-12) lost to Oregon State (16-7) & Wright State (6-10) — Oregon State scored all four of their runs in the first in a 4-3 win. Tristen Edwards homered twice and drove in all three runs for Nebraska. Wright State scored three in the seventh to beat Nebraska 6-4. Edwards doubled and homered in the loss.
Iowa (15-5) split with Loyola Chicago (12-8) & South Dakota State (9-7) — Kalena Burns had two hits, including a walk-off home run, and drove in three to lead Iowa over Loyola, 3-1. The Hawkeyes then lost an 8-2 game to South Dakota State. Burns was 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the defeat.
Creighton (10-8) def. LIU (7-12) & Bethune-Cookman (3-23) — Kiele Miller had a one-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over LIU to open the day. Kiara Mills drove in both runs for the Jays. In game two, Mikayla Santa Cruz struck out four and gave up one run in a complete game 2-1 win over B-C. Ashley Cantu and Kaitlyn Hunt both had two hits.
Omaha (10-11) def. Northern Iowa (6-11) & lost to Northern Colorado (7-15) — Janae Cameron had two doubles among three hits and drove in two for Omaha in a 6-1 win over UNI. Northern Colorado had two runs in the bottom of the seventh of a 2-1 win. Omaha’s Taylor Johnson had a go-ahead pinch-hit RBI single in the top of the seventh.
Northern Iowa (6-12) lost to Utah Valley (12-4) — Northern Iowa lost a 9-0 decision and finished with just two hits.
Drake (8-13) def. Kansas City (5-10) & lost to Kansas (10-11) — Kristen Arias homered and drove in three for Drake in a 6-1 win over Kansas City. The Bulldogs were routed 12-2 by Kansas.
Kansas (10-11) def. Wichita State (9-14) & Drake (8-13) — Kansas has 12 hits in a 9-4 win over Wichita State. Brittany Jackson homered and drove in three, and Sam Dellinger and Becki Monaghan also had two hits each. Madison Hirsch had two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI in a 12-2 win over Drake.
SEC: Missouri (17-6, 1-0) def. Ole Miss (12-11, 0-1) — Missouri had six in the fifth and three in the sixth in a 9-1 win. Jazmyn Rollin went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in the win.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Kalyn Damgaard, AL/Missouri Western: 1/5, 2 R, BB
-Alexis Handel, Atlantic/NW Missouri State: 0/1, RBI
-Kayla Plowman, AL/IWCC: 0/1
-Logan Schaben, Harlan/Iowa State: 2/7, 2 RBI
-Morgan Schaben, Harlan/Central: 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K
-Rachel Smith, Exira-EHK/NW Missouri State: 5 IP, 12 H, 14 R, 9 ER, 8 BB, 3 K
-Abby Straight, Lo-Ma/College of Saint Mary: 9.1 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; 2/4, 2B, R, BB