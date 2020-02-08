(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Rachel Smith and Logan Schaben led Northwest Missouri State and Iowa State to wins on Friday in regional college softball action.
Northwest Missouri State (2-0): The Bearcats opened with a pair of wins over Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota by 4-2 and 4-3 scores, respectively. Rachel Smith (Exira/EHK) threw seven innings, struck out four and allowed two runs on four hits to get the win in the opener. Kaitlyn Weis had two hits and two RBI, and Olivia Daugherty added two hits. In game two, Sydney Brashear, Karli Allen, Madison Friest and Abby Nolte all drove in a run, and Jacee Winn went 2-for-3.
Iowa State (2-1): The Cyclones picked up a pair of wins, taking down Northern Colorado (0-2), 11-0, and Hawaii, 8-4. Harlan alum Logan Schaben had two home runs and five RBI in the win over Northern Colorado, and Sami Williams hit a three-run shot. Hannah Carter had three hits and Carli Spelhaug and Alesia Ranches had two hits apiece against Hawaii.
Nebraska (1-1): Nebraska scored four in the first and four in the sixth to beat UTEP (0-2), 10-7. Tristen Edwards and Peyton Glatter both hit home runs for the Huskers with Glatter driving in three. Cam Ybarra added three hits and scored once.
Iowa (1-1): Iowa beat East Carolina 6-5 and lost to Virginia Tech 9-1 in Conway, South Carolina. Kalena Burns homered and drove in three, and Lauren Shaw (1-0) picked up the win in relief against ECU. DoniRae Mayhew accounted for the lone run for the Hawkeyes against Va Tech, smashing a solo home run in the second inning.
Creighton (1-1): Creighton spilt on Friday, falling 2-0 to Toledo (1-0) and beating North Dakota (0-1), 7-5. Mileah McKelvy had two hits and three RBI, and Kailey Wilson added two hits and two RBI in the win for the Jays. Ashley Cantu had the only Creighton hit in the loss.
Omaha (1-1): Omaha nabbed a 7-6 win over IUPUI (0-1) to open the season. Lynsey Tucker led the offense with three hits and an RBI, and Emily Klosterman added a single, triple and two RBI. The Mavericks then lost an 11-3 decision to Loyola Chicago.
Northern Iowa (0-2): The Panthers opened with a pair of losses, falling to South Dakota (1-0) by a 5-3 score and to Murray State (2-0) by a 3-1 final. Sammey Bunch and Kamryn Shaffer had two hits each in the opener while Bunch added two more hits, including a home run, in the finale.
Drake (1-0): Nicole Timmons struck out 14 in a complete game one-hit shutout for Drake in a 4-0 win over South Dakota (1-1). Mandi Roemmich and Macy Johnson had two hits and one RBI each to lead the Bulldogs offense.
Missouri (2-0): Missouri opened with a pair of wins, beating Notre Dame (0-1), 3-1, and South Alabama (0-2), 7-5. Jordan Weber (1-0) struck out six in six innings to get the win in the opener, and Kendyll Bailey had two hits and two RBI. Jazmyn Rollin tripled and homered and drove in three runs, and Hatti Moore had three hits and an RBI in the finale.
Kansas (0-2): Kansas lost a pair of games in Tempe to Arizona (1-0), 11-1, and to Arizona State (2-0), 8-5. Miranda Rodriguez had a pair of hits against Arizona while Brittany Jackson and Sam Dellinger had a home run among two hits each in the ASU defeat.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Logan Schaben, Harlan/Iowa State: 3/7, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 R
-Rachel Smith, Exira-EHK/Northwest Missouri State: 7 IP, 4 K, 2 R, 4 H, W (1-0)
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 10 UTEP 7
Iowa 6 East Carolina 5
Virginia Tech 9 Iowa 1
Army 8 Rutgers 3
Purdue 7 Northern Illinois 3
Michigan 6 Georgia State 1
California 11 Michigan State 6
Utah 3 Northwestern 2
Purdue 5 Bethune-Cookman 3
Michigan 5 Illinois State 4
Illinois 8 Liberty 2
Penn State 3 California 2
South Carolina 3 Ohio State 2
Duke 8 Indiana 2
Colorado State 5 Maryland 1
Indiana State 2 Wisconsin 1
Penn State 4 FIU 2
Minnesota 1 Missouri State 0
Northwestern 1 Seattle 0
UCF 11 Indiana 2
Rutgers 6 East Tennessee State 3
Wisconsin 5 Florida Atlantic 1
Minnesota 13 NC State 7
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 11 Northern Colorado 0
Iowa State 8 Hawaii 5
Arizona 11 Kansas 1
Arizona State 8 Kansas 5
Texas Tech 6 Houston Baptist 0
Baylor 8 Auburn 0
Oklahoma 10 Long Beach State 3
Baylor 7 Louisville 4
Texas Tech 5 Jackson State 1
LSU 1 Oklahoma State 0
Texas 12 Lamar 0
Big East Conference
Toledo 2 Creighton 0
Creighton 7 North Dakota 5
UConn 3 Georgetown 0
South Dakota State 4 DePaul 1
Clemson 6 St. John’s 2
Villanova 5 San Diego State 4
Butler 9 Green Bay 3
Delaware 4 Georgetown 0
Butler 3 Evansville 2
Missouri Valley Conference
South Dakota 5 Northern Iowa 3
Murray State 3 Northern Iowa 1
Drake 4 South Dakota 0
Valparaiso 5 Fordham 4
Mississippi State 5 Missouri State 0
Evansville 2 Miami Ohio 1
Michigan 5 Illinois State 4
Indiana State 2 Wisconsin 1
Bradley 3 Arkansas 2
Loyola Chicago 11 Omaha 3
Minnesota 1 Missouri State 0
New Mexico State 13 Bradley 4
Butler 3 Evansville 2
Miami Ohio 10 Loyola Chicago 8
Florida 4 Illinois State 1
Houston 9 Valparaiso 0
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 Notre Dame 1
Missouri 7 South Alabama 5
UTEP 10 Arkansas 7
Kentucky 6 Liberty 2
Mississippi State 5 Missouri State 0
Baylor 8 Auburn 0
Louisville 4 Ole Miss 2
Alabama 5 North Carolina 2
South Carolina 3 Ohio State 2
Kentucky 2 Texas State 1
Auburn 4 Notre Dame 1
Georgia 11 Howard 1
Texas A&M 2 UT Arlington 0
NC State 3 Ole Miss 2
Bradley 3 Arkansas 2
South Carolina 4 North Dakota State 2
Florida State 8 Alabama 7
Georgia 10 Kent State 1
UT Arlington 7 Texas A&M 2
LSU 1 Oklahoma State 0
Florida 4 Illinois State 1
Summit League
Omaha 7 IUPUI 6
Loyola Chicago 11 Omaha 3
South Dakota State 4 DePaul 1
Wisconsin-Green Bay 5 Western Illinois 2
Murray State 1 South Dakota State 0
Jacksonville State 8 Fort Wayne 7
South Dakota 5 Northern Iowa 3
Creighton 7 North Dakota 5
Kenesaw State 8 Fort Wayne 0
IUPUI 9 Western Illinois 7
South Carolina 4 North Dakota State 2
Drake 4 South Dakota 0
North Dakota 6 Incarnate Word 5 — 8 inn
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 4 Concordia-St. Paul 2
Northwest Missouri State 4 Minnesota State 3
Fort Hays State 14 UC-Colorado Springs 10
Northeastern State 7 Midwestern State 6
St. Edwards 10 Newman 1
Nebraska Kearney 8 Eastern New Mexico 4
Chadron State 4 Fort Hays State 1
Rogers State 6 Arkansas Tech 3
Concordia-St. Paul 6 Emporia State 4
Central Oklahoma 3 Southwestern Oklahoma 2
Central Oklahoma 4 Southwestern Oklahoma 3
Harding 3 Northeastern State 2
Southern Arkansas 4 Rogers State 3
Minnesota State-Mankato 3 Emporia State 0
Nebraska Kearney 8 Texas-Permian Basin 7
GPAC
Doane 9 Panhandle State 6
Doane 8 Langston State 4