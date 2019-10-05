(KMAland) -- Creighton, Northern Iowa and Northwest Missouri State were all regional college volleyball winners Friday night.
Creighton (10-3, 3-0): Creighton gutted out a conference road sweep at St. Johns Friday night 26-24, 27-25, 25-19. Erica Kostelac had 12 kills to lead the Bluejay offense, while Brittany Witt finished with 22 digs. Creighton is now 100-9 all-time in Big East regular season play.
Northern Iowa (10-8, 4-0): Northern Iowa picked up a road sweep at Missouri State Friday night 25-23, 25-22, 25-20. Kate Busswitz led the Panthers with 11 kills on .261 hitting percentage. Rachel Koop dished out 36 assists and added five digs.
Drake (7-9, 1-3): Drake dropped a 3-1 (25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18) match at Southern Illinois Friday night. Emily Plock finished with 15 kills on 43 swings, while Michele Rabbitt added 12 kills in the loss. Paige Aspinwall finished with another solid night, totaling 35 assists and 14 digs.
Omaha (9-9, 2-2): Omaha overcame a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set, but fell at South Dakota 21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 27-25, 11-15). Isabella Sade finished with 18 kills to lead the Mavericks, followed by Claire Leonard (15) and Sadie Limback (13).
Northwest Missouri State (12-1, 5-0): Tenth-ranked Northwest Missouri State stayed perfect in MIAA play with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-9) sweep of Forth Hays State. Hallie Sidney finished with 11 kills and 11 digs, while Morgan Lewis added 11 kills on .474 hitting. The Bearcats held Fort Hays to -.099 hitting for the match.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 3 Maryland 0
Illinois 3 Indiana 0
Michigan State 3 Ohio State 0
Purdue 3 Northwestern 0
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 St. John's 0
Butler 3 Georgetown 2
Villanova 3 Xavier 0
Seton Hall 3 Providence 2
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 3 Missouri State 0
Southern Illinois 3 Drake 1
Bradley 3 Illinois State 2
Evansville 3 Valparaiso 2
Loyola 3 Indiana State 0
Southeastern Conference
Kentucky 3 South Carolina 0
Mississippi 3 Mississippi State 2
Georgia 3 Tennessee 1
Texas A&M 3 Arkansas 0
Summit League
South Dakota 3 Omaha 2
North Dakota 3 Western Illinois 1
Denver 3 South Dakota State 1
North Dakota State 3 Fort Wayne 0
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 3 Fort Hays State 0
Nebraska-Kearney 3 Central Missouri 2
Central Oklahoma 3 Emporia State 0
Washburn 3 Newman 0