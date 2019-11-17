(KMAland) -- Creighton, Omaha and Missouri were all victorious in regional college volleyball action on Sunday.
Creighton (22-4 overall, 15-1 MVC): Keeley Davis slammed in 16 kills, and Creighton rolled to a 25-21, 25-22, 25-17 sweep of Butler (11-16, 8-7). Madelyn Cole added 34 assists and 11 digs, Jail Zimmerman had 11 kills and 10 digs and Brittany Witt finished with 19 digs in the win.
Omaha (17-13 overall, 10-6 Summit): Omaha beat South Dakota State (6-22, 3-13) in four sets - 25-20, 16-25, 25-23, 25-18. Sadie Limback had 15 kills while Sami Clarkson finished with 48 assists and 12 digs. Isabella Sade (13 kills), Anna Blaschko (11) and Alexa Blase (10) all had double digit kills.
Missouri (18-6 overall, 10-4 SEC): The Tigers ran their win streak to four with a 25-21, 27-25, 25-21 win over South Carolina (16-10, 8-6). Kylie Deberg had 16 kills, 12 digs and there blocks, and Leketor Member-Meneh added 14 kills, seven digs and four blocks. Andrea Fuentes pitched in 44 assists in the win.
REGIONAL NCAA VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Penn State 3 Northwestern 0
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 Butler 0
Xavier 3 Providence 1
St. John’s 3 Seton Hall 0
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 South Carolina 0
Arkansas 3 Alabama 2
Georgia 3 Mississippi State 0
LSU 3 Auburn 0
Kentucky 3 Florida 2
Summit League
Omaha 3 South Dakota State 1
South Dakota 3 Fort Wayne 0
Denver 3 Western Illinois 0
North Dakota State 3 Oral Roberts 1