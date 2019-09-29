(KMAland) -- Creighton and Omaha were winners in conference play, and Missouri dropped an SEC battle on Sunday in regional volleyball.
Creighton (9-3, 2-0): Keeley Davis had 13 kills and Megan Ballenger hit .625 on 10 kills to lead Creighton in a four set win over Georgetown. Brittany Witt led the defense with 20 digs, and Madelyn Cole finished with 38 assists.
Omaha (9-7, 2-0): Omaha won in four sets over North Dakota State in Summit League action, taking a 23-25, 26-24, 25-23, 28-26 victory. Sadie Limback had a career-high 21 kills, and Anna Blaschko had double-digit kills (11) for the sixth straight match. Freshman Sami Clarkson added 58 assists and 10 digs.
Missouri (8-3, 0-1): No. 19 Missouri lost in three sets to No. 16 Kentucky (29-27, 25-23, 25-21). Kylie Deberg had 22 kills off the sets of Andrea Fuentes, who finished the match with 35 assists and 13 digs.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 3 Ohio State 0
Wisconsin 3 Indiana 1
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 Georgetown 1
Villanova 3 Providence 1
Southeastern Conference
Kentucky 3 Missouri 0
Florida 3 Georgia 1
South Carolina 3 Auburn 0
LSU 3 Mississippi State 0
Alabama 3 Arkansas 2
Tennessee 3 Texas A&M 2
Summit League
Omaha 3 North Dakota State 1
South Dakota 3 North Dakota 0
Western Illinois 3 South Dakota State 2
Denver 3 Oral Roberts 0