(KMAland) -- Creighton and Omaha were winners in conference play, and Missouri dropped an SEC battle on Sunday in regional volleyball.

Creighton (9-3, 2-0): Keeley Davis had 13 kills and Megan Ballenger hit .625 on 10 kills to lead Creighton in a four set win over Georgetown. Brittany Witt led the defense with 20 digs, and Madelyn Cole finished with 38 assists. 

Omaha (9-7, 2-0): Omaha won in four sets over North Dakota State in Summit League action, taking a 23-25, 26-24, 25-23, 28-26 victory. Sadie Limback had a career-high 21 kills, and Anna Blaschko had double-digit kills (11) for the sixth straight match. Freshman Sami Clarkson added 58 assists and 10 digs.

Missouri (8-3, 0-1): No. 19 Missouri lost in three sets to No. 16 Kentucky (29-27, 25-23, 25-21). Kylie Deberg had 22 kills off the sets of Andrea Fuentes, who finished the match with 35 assists and 13 digs. 

REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan 3 Ohio State 0

Wisconsin 3 Indiana 1

Big East Conference 

Creighton 3 Georgetown 1

Villanova 3 Providence 1

Southeastern Conference 

Kentucky 3 Missouri 0

Florida 3 Georgia 1

South Carolina 3 Auburn 0

LSU 3 Mississippi State 0

Alabama 3 Arkansas 2

Tennessee 3 Texas A&M 2

Summit League 

Omaha 3 North Dakota State 1

South Dakota 3 North Dakota 0

Western Illinois 3 South Dakota State 2

Denver 3 Oral Roberts 0