(KMAland) -- Creighton won a key conference battle with Marquette while Iowa State and Kansas State both lost in regional college volleyball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (13-3, 5-2 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State made quick work of Newman (0-18, 0-9), rolling to a 25-14, 25-21, 25-17 win. Hallie Sidney had 7 of her 14 kills in the opening set, and Morgan Lewis finished with 13 winners. Maddy Ahrens passed out 36 assists while Hannah Koechl had 20 digs.
Iowa State (11-6, 2-3 Big 12): Iowa State lost a four-set Big 12 match with Texas Tech (13-6, 3-2), 25-22, 26-24, 15-25, 25-17. Eleanor Holthaus had 14 kills and five blocks, and Piper Mauck finished with 39 assists and 15 digs. Izzy Enna had a team-high 18 digs, and Candelaria Herrera pitched in 12 digs and five blocks.
Creighton (13-3, 6-0 Big East): Creighton won in five sets (25-21, 25-23, 27-29, 29-31, 15-8) over No. 10 Marquette (15-3, 5-1). Keeley Davis had 31 kills to lead the offensive attack while Madelyn Cole finished with 63 assists and 14 digs. Brittany Witt led with a team-high 35 digs. Erica Kostelac (19 kills, 4 blocks) and Jaela Zimmerman (12 kills, 5 blocks) also had big nights on offense and defense, and Naomi Hickman finished with 11 blocks.
Kansas State (6-11, 1-4 Big 12): Kansas State fell in four sets to West Virginia (9-8, 1-4), 18-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19. Sarah Dixon led KSU with 31 assists and 14 digs, and Anna Dixon had a team-high 11 kills.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Penn State 3 Ohio State 0
Maryland 3 Rutgers 1
Illinois 3 indiana 0
Purdue 3 Northwestern 0
Big 12 Conference
Texas Tech 3 Iowa State 1
West Virginia 3 Kansas State 1
Baylor 3 TCU 0
Texas 3 Oklahoma 0
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 Marquette 2
Butler 3 Seton Hall 0
St. John’s 3 Xavier 0
La Salle 3 Villanova 2
DePaul 3 Providence 1