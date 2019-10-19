(KMAland) -- Creighton, Northern Iowa, Missouri and Northwest Missouri State were all winners in Friday regional college volleyball action.
Creighton (14-3 overall, 7-0 Big East): No. 11 Creighton rolled to a Friday night sweep of Butler in Omaha 25-17, 25-16, 25-16. Megan Ballenger paced the Bluejay offense with 10 kills on just 12 swings. Creighton hit .314 as a team in the win.
Northern Iowa (13-9 overall, 3-5 MVC) & Drake (7-14 overall, 5-3 MVC): UNI swept past Drake in an in-state battle Friday night 25-18, 27-25, 26-24. Karlie Taylor had a big night, slamming down 19 kills and adding 19 digs for a double-double, while Kaylissa Arndorfer had 17 kills for the Panthers. Drake was led by Emily Plock with 11 kills. Paige Aspinwall had a double-double with 17 assists and 11 digs.
Missouri (11-4 overall, 3-2 SEC): No. 25 Missouri got back on track in SEC play with a 3-1 (25-12, 25-14, 21-25, 27-25) win over Auburn Friday night. The Tigers Kylie Deberg led the offense with 18 kills to go along with 11 digs. Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana added 15 kills and 15 digs on .462 hitting, while Leketor Member-Meneh and Tyanna Omazic added 11 kills apiece.
Northwest Missouri State (14-4 overall, 9-1 MIAA): No. 14 Northwest Missouri State survived a scare from a scrappy Emporia State team Friday, winning 3-2 (25-27, 19-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-10). The Bearcats trailed 2-0 before completing the comeback. Hallie Sidney keyed the comeback with 22 kills and 12 digs. Maddy Ahrens handed out 54 assists and finished with 13 digs in the win.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 3 Rutgers 0
Penn State 3 Michigan 1
Minnesota 3 Northwestern 0
Wisconsin 3 Illinois 2
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 Butler 0
Georgetown 3 DePaul 2
Marquette 3 Villanova 0
Xavier 3 Providence 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 3 Drake 0
Bradley 3 Valparaiso 0
Illinois State 3 Loyola 1
Missouri State 3 Indiana State 2
Evansville 3 Southern Illinois 0
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 Auburn 1
LSU 3 Alabama 1
Texas A&M 3 Mississippi State 1
Mississippi 3 Arkansas 1
Summit League
North Dakota 3 Oral Roberts 2
South Dakota 3 Western Illinois 0
Fort Wayne 3 South Dakota State 2
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 3 Emporia State 2
Central Oklahoma 3 Missouri Western 0
Missouri Southern 3 Fort Hays State 1
Nebraska-Kearney 3 Pittsburg State 0
Washburn 3 Central Missouri 1