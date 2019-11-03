(KMAland) -- Creighton won their 14th straight while Iowa State and Missouri both lost in conference play on Sunday.
Iowa State (14-8 overall, 5-5 Big 12): Iowa State lost in three sets to No. 3 Baylor (19-1, 9-1), 25-15, 29-27 and 25-18. The Cyclones got 16 kills from Eleanor Holthaus, and 28 assists out of Piper Mauck in the defeat.
Creighton (19-3 overall, 12-0 Big East): Creighton won their 14th straight with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-9 sweep of Seton Hall (7-19, 2-10). Madelyn Cole had 36 assists and 13 digs to lead the way while Keeley Davis had 14 kills and Erica Kostelac added 12 winners.
Missouri (14-6 overall, 6-4 SEC): Missouri dropped a four-set battle with Texas A&M (16-5, 8-3), 25-21, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22. Kylie Deberg had 14 kills and eight digs, and Andrea Fuentes passed out 35 assists in the loss for the Tigers.
COMPLETE REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Wisconsin 3 Indiana 0
Minnesota 3 Purdue 1
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 3 Iowa State 0
Texas 3 West Virginia 0
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 Seton Hall 0
Xavier 3 DePaul 1
Marquette 3 Butler 0
St. John’s 3 Providence 1
Villanova 3 Georgetown 1
Southeastern Conference
Texas A&M 3 Missouri 1
Kentucky 3 Arkansas 0
Georgia 3 Tennessee 1
LSU 3 Mississippi State 2
Alabama 3 Ole Miss 2
Summit League
Fort Wayne 3 North Dakota 1
South Dakota 3 Denver 1
South Dakota State 3 Oral Roberts 1
North Dakota State 3 Western Illinois 1