(KMAland) -- Creighton won their 14th straight while Iowa State and Missouri both lost in conference play on Sunday.

Iowa State (14-8 overall, 5-5 Big 12): Iowa State lost in three sets to No. 3 Baylor (19-1, 9-1), 25-15, 29-27 and 25-18. The Cyclones got 16 kills from Eleanor Holthaus, and 28 assists out of Piper Mauck in the defeat.

Creighton (19-3 overall, 12-0 Big East): Creighton won their 14th straight with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-9 sweep of Seton Hall (7-19, 2-10). Madelyn Cole had 36 assists and 13 digs to lead the way while Keeley Davis had 14 kills and Erica Kostelac added 12 winners.

Missouri (14-6 overall, 6-4 SEC): Missouri dropped a four-set battle with Texas A&M (16-5, 8-3), 25-21, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22. Kylie Deberg had 14 kills and eight digs, and Andrea Fuentes passed out 35 assists in the loss for the Tigers.

COMPLETE REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Wisconsin 3 Indiana 0

Minnesota 3 Purdue 1

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 3 Iowa State 0

Texas 3 West Virginia 0

Big East Conference 

Creighton 3 Seton Hall 0

Xavier 3 DePaul 1

Marquette 3 Butler 0

St. John’s 3 Providence 1

Villanova 3 Georgetown 1

Southeastern Conference  

Texas A&M 3 Missouri 1

Kentucky 3 Arkansas 0

Georgia 3 Tennessee 1

LSU 3 Mississippi State 2

Alabama 3 Ole Miss 2

Summit League 

Fort Wayne 3 North Dakota 1

South Dakota 3 Denver 1

South Dakota State 3 Oral Roberts 1

North Dakota State 3 Western Illinois 1