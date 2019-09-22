(KMAland) -- Iowa State beat Iowa, Nebraska rolled and Northwest Missouri State, Creighton, Omaha, Drake and UNI also added at least one win on Saturday in regional college volleyball.
Iowa State (9-3) & Iowa (6-5): Iowa State fended off Iowa for a 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 18-25, 15-10 win in Iowa City. Eleanor Holthaus had 19 kills, Piper Mauck added 55 assists and Avery Rhodes finished with 13 kids and three blocks for ISU. The Hawkeyes were led by Courtney Buzzerio’s 19 kills and Gabrielle Orr’s 49 assists and 13 digs.
Northwest Missouri State (8-1): Northwest Missouri State won a nationally-ranked battle with Central Missouri (25-17, 16-25, 25-22, 25-21). Maddy Ahrens had 44 assists with many going to Hallie Sidney, who had 21 kills. Bethany Elkins added 11 kills and nine blocks, and Hannah Koechl had 26 digs.
Nebraska (8-1): No. 1 Nebraska bounced back from their first loss to beat Wichita State 25-17, 25-10, 25-15. Jazz Sweet had a match-high 11 kills while NIcklin Hames had 28 assists and three aces and Megan Miller added 14 digs for the Huskers.
Creighton (7-3): Creighton rolled to a 25-11, 25-23, 25-19 win over Wyoming. Jaela Zimmerman had a career-best 16 kills for the Jays and was named MVP of the Creighton Classic. Keeley Davis and Madelyn Cole joined her on the All-Tournament Team for Creighton.
Omaha (7-7): Omaha got 55 assists from Sami Clarkson and 18 kills from Sadie Limbackin a 25-20, 25-14, 20-25, 25-27, 15-10 win over CSU before losing 25-20, 24-26, 13-25, 27-25, 15-9 to Grand Canyon. Anna Blaschko (19), Isabella Sade (15) and Claire Leonard (10) all had double digit kills in the defeat.
Drake (5-7): Drake was a 25-21, 24-26, 17-25, 25-20, 15-6 winner over North Carolina A&T. Emily Plock led with 18 kills while Paige Aspinwall had 46 assists. Michele Rabbitt and Haylee Kent added 15 and 14 kills, respectively.
Northern Iowa (6-8): The Panthers went 1-1 on Saturday with a 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 win over Green Bay before a 20-25, 25-22, 28-26, 25-6 loss to No. 8 Marquette. Karlie Taylor had 14 kills, and Rachel Koop finished with 37 assists and 14 digs in the win. Koop had 46 assistants, Abbie Staack added 34 digs and Taylor finished with 13 kills and 16 digs in the loss.
Missouri (8-2): Missouri took another tough loss in five sets to Hawaii (17-25, 28-26, 16-25, 25-16, 16-14). Kylie Deberg had 25 kills and nine digs, and Leketor Member-Meneh finished with 21 kills. Andrea Fuentes added 55 assists, and Leandra Mangual-Duran led with 23 digs.
Kansas State (5-7): Brynn Carlson had a career-high 21 kills, but it wasn’t enough in a 30-28, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23 loss to New Mexico. Carlson had just four errors and hit .436 in the match. Sarah Dixon added her seventh double-double with 46 assists and 12 digs.
Kansas (4-6): Kansas fell 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19 to UNLV on Saturday. Ashley Smith led the Jayhawks with kills while Rachel Langs (12 kills) and Zoe Hill (11) combined for 23 winners. Sara Nielsen had 41 assists and 11 digs for the Jayhawks.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Wichita State 0
Iowa State 3 Iowa 2
Illinois 3 Loyola Marymount 1
Maryland 3 Kennesaw State 0
Northwestern 3 UIC 0
Howard 3 Rutgers 1
Indiana 3 South Florida 1
Purdue 3 Eastern Michigan 1
Michigan State 3 Western Michigan 0
Maryland 3 Appalachian State 0
Minnesota 3 Oral Roberts 0
Northwestern 3 DePaul 0
Washington 3 Wisconsin 0
Big 12 Conference
New Mexico 3 Kansas State 1
UNLV 3 Kansas 1
West Virginia 3 Eastern Kentucky 0
Texas Tech 3 Incarnate Word 1
Rice 3 TCU 0
Oklahoma 3 SMU 1
West Virginia 3 Navy 2
Texas Tech 3 UTEP 0
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 Wyoming 0
Marquette 3 Saint Louis 0
Seton Hall 3 George Mason 1
Butler 3 Belmont 0
St. John’s 3 Duke 1
Holy Cross 3 Providence 2
Georgetown 3 FIU 0
Loyola 3 DePaul 1
Wake Forest 3 Seton Hall 1
UConn 3 Providence 2
Loyola Marymount 3 Butler 1
Villanova 3 Delaware 0
Marquette 3 Northern Iowa 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 3 North Carolina A&T 2
Northern Iowa 3 Green Bay 0
Southern Illinois 3 Tennessee Tech 2
Southern Illinois 3 Western Illinois 1
Austin Peay 3 Missouri State 2
Milwaukee 3 Valparaiso 0
Evansville 3 Mercer 1
Dayton 3 Illinois State 2
Bradley 3 Northern Illinois 0
Ball State 3 Missouri State 0
Southeastern Conference
Hawaii 3 Missouri 2
Tennessee 3 Georgia Southern 0
Auburn 3 IUPUI 0
Tulane 3 LSU 1
Florida 3 Louisiana 0
Ole Miss 3 American 1
Tennessee 3 North Dakota State 0
Summit League
Omaha 3 CSUN 2
Grand Canyon 3 Omaha 2
East Tennessee State 3 North Dakota State 1
Kansas City 3 South Dakota State 1
Fort Wayne 3 Central Arkansas 2
Middle Tennessee 3 Western Illinois 1
Fort Wayne 3 SIUE 2
Minnesota 3 Oral Reobrts 0
Denver 3 Montana 0