(KMAland) -- The short-handed Cyclones lost in four sets to Texas on Wednesday in regional college volleyball action.
Iowa State (9-4, 0-1): Iowa State took a 25-18, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22 loss to Texas to open Big 12 Conference play on Wednesday. Josie Herbst had a season-best 15 kills and a career-high nine digs while Avery Rhodes added 10 kills and a team-high three blocks. Jenna Brandt, starting in place of Piper Mauck, had 41 assists, seven digs and two aces.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 3 Maryland 1
Michigan 3 Rutgers 0
Penn State 3 Michigan State 0
Big 12 Conference
Texas 3 Iowa State 1
Texas Tech 3 West Virginia 1
Oklahoma 3 TCU 0
Big East Conference
Marquette 3 Butler 0
Xavier 3 DePaul 2
Southeastern Conference
LSU 3 Arkansas 0