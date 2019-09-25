NCAA Volleyball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- The short-handed Cyclones lost in four sets to Texas on Wednesday in regional college volleyball action.

Iowa State (9-4, 0-1): Iowa State took a 25-18, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22 loss to Texas to open Big 12 Conference play on Wednesday. Josie Herbst had a season-best 15 kills and a career-high nine digs while Avery Rhodes added 10 kills and a team-high three blocks. Jenna Brandt, starting in place of Piper Mauck, had 41 assists, seven digs and two aces.

REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Ohio State 3 Maryland 1

Michigan 3 Rutgers 0

Penn State 3 Michigan State 0

Big 12 Conference 

Texas 3 Iowa State 1

Texas Tech 3 West Virginia 1

Oklahoma 3 TCU 0

Big East Conference 

Marquette 3 Butler 0

Xavier 3 DePaul 2

Southeastern Conference 

LSU 3 Arkansas 0