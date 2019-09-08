(KMAland) -- Iowa State lost in five sets to LSU on Sunday.
Iowa State (2-3): Iowa State lost a tough five-set battle with LSU on Sunday. Eleanor Holthaus had 16 kills and 17 digs to lead the way for the Cyclones while Piper Mauck finished with 43 assists and 20 digs.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 3 Yale 1
Big 12 Conference
LSU 3 Iowa State 2
UCF 3 Kansas 0
Florida State 3 TCU 0
Baylor 3 Marquette 0
Stanford 3 Texas 2
Big East Conference
Southeastern Conference
Auburn 3 George Washington 1
South Carolina 3 Albany 0
Ole Miss 3 Tulane 2
Summit League
Brown 3 North Dakota 1