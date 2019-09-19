(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Creighton and Kansas State were all winners in regional college volleyball action on Thursday.
Iowa State (7-3): The Cyclones swept Lipscomb 25-21, 25-13 and 25-18 behind 22 assists and seven digs from Piper Mauck. Eleanor Holthaus and Annie Hatch had eight kills apiece for ISU, and Avery Rhodes had eight blocks.
Creighton (6-3): Creighton made quick work for Wichita State with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-19 win on Thursday. Keeley Davis had a team-high 12 kills while Madelyn Cole had 35 assists and Megan Ballenger had eight blocks.
Kansas State (5-5): Kansas State edged past North Texas in five sets (19-25, 25-13, 15-25, 27-25, 15-11). Brynn Carlson and Gloria Mutiri had 17 kills each while Sarah Dixon passed out 56 assists and Dru Kuck had 19 digs.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 3 Miami 1
Minnesota 3 Clemson 0
Washington 3 Wisconsin 1
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 3 Lipscomb 0
Kansas State 3 Texas 2
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 Wichita State 0
St. John’s 3 Oregon 1
Cincinnati 3 Xavier 0
Villanova 3 Temple 1
Southeastern Conference
Mississippi State 3 Jackson State 0
Georgia Tech 3 Arkansas 0
Georgia 3 NC State 1
Mississippi State 3 North Florida 2
Summit League
North Dakota 3 Eastern Washington 2
Air Force 3 Denver 1