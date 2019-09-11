(KMAland) -- Iowa State beat Northern Iowa, and Drake picked up a non-conference win in regional college volleyball action on Tuesday.
Iowa State (3-3) & Northern Iowa (2-5): Iowa State grabbed a four-set win over the Panthers behind 16 kills from Annie Hatch. Josie Herbst added 14 kills, and Piper Mauck passed out 48 assists. Karlie Taylor led UNI with 24 kills and 17 digs while Rachel Koop had 50 assists and 13 digs.
Drake (5-2): Haley Bush had 16 kills, Paige Aspinwall added 24 assists and Kylee Macke had 13 digs for Drake in a four-set win over Western Illinois.
View the compete regional volleyball and regional soccer scoreboard below.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 3 Northern Iowa 1
Big East Conference
Bryant 3 Providence 1
Hofstra 3 St. John’s 2
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 3 Western Illinois 1
Evansville 3 Tennessee State 0
Southern Illinois 3 SE Missouri State 2
Southeastern Conference
Arkansas 3 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1
South Carolina 3 Charlotte 0
Summit League
IUPUI 3 Fort Wayne 1
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Rutgers 3 Binghamton 2
Big East Conference
Villanova 1 Fordham 0
St. John’s 3 Iona 2
Missouri Valley Conference
Evansville 1 Lipscomb 1
Missouri State 1 Central Arkansas 0
Summit League
Eastern Illinois 2 St. Xavier 0
REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Summit League
North Dakota 8 Minot State 0
South Dakota State 1 Hawaii 0