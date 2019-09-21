(KMAland) -- Iowa State picked up a win while Iowa split, Drake lost twice and Omaha, UNI, MIzzou, K-State and Kansas all lost once on Friday in regional college volleyball.
Iowa State (8-3): Iowa State handed Coastal Carolina their first loss of the season with a 25-14, 22-25, 25-17, 28-30, 15-12 win in Iowa City on Friday. Eleanor Holthaus had 21 kills while Annie Hatch added 18, Candelaria Herrera had 12 and Josie Herbst finished with 11. Piper Mauck passed out 54 assists and added 11 digs. Avery Rhodes pitched in eight kills and six digs for the Clones.
Iowa (6-3): Iowa split a pair of matches on Friday, sweeping Lipscomb (25-21, 25-20, 25-13) and falling in four to Coastal Carolina (25-18, 14-25, 25-20, 25-16). Griere Hughes had 13 kills, Gabrielle Orr added 32 assists and Halle Johnston finished with 20 digs in the win. Courtney Buzzerio led with 15 kills and 11 digs while Orr and Johnston had 41 assists and 18 digs in the defeat.
Omaha (6-6): Omaha fell in five sets to Idaho (14-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-18, 15-10). Sami Clarkson had 49 assists with Anna Blaschko (16 kills), Claire Leonard (14) and Sadie Limback (11) finishing with double digit kills.
Northern Iowa (5-7): Northern Iowa cruised to a 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 win over Saint Louis. Karlie Taylor had 18 kills while Rachel Koop had 38 assists and now sits 16 shy of 2,000 for her career.
Drake (5-6): Drake lost two five-set battles with Western Carolina (25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-10)
and UNC Wilmington. Haley Bush had 19 kills while Paige Aspinwall added 40 assists in the WCU loss while Emily Plock put 19 winners and Kylee Macke had 21 digs in the UNCW defeat.
Missouri (8-1): No. 17 Missouri suffered their first loss with a 25-22, 25-18, 26-24 defeat at the hands of No. 5 Baylor. Kylie Deberg had 21 kills and Andrea Fuentes finished with 37 assists for Mizzou.
Kansas State (5-6): Kansas State lost 28-26, 20-25, 27-25, 22-25, 15-12 despite a career-high 61 assists from Sarah Dixon. Gloria Mutiri had 17 kills while Brynn Carlson had 14, Peyton Williams 13 and Anna Dixon 11.
Kansas (8-3): Kansas lost in straight sets to Arizona State (25-19, 25-20, 25-17) and struggled their way to a .106 hitting percentage. Sara Nielsen had 23 assists for Kansas.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 3 Lipscomb 0
Coastal Carolina 3 Iowa 1
Michigan State 3 Auburn 1
Ohio State 3 Illinois State 0
Purdue 3 Texas A&M-CC 0
Indiana 3 Stetson 1
Illinois 3 Pacific 1
Michigan State 3 IUPUI 1
Northwestern Loyola-Chicago
South Carolina 3 Maryland 2
American 3 Rutgers 0
Indiana 3 South Florida 2
Purdue 3 Murray State 0
Ohio State 3 Dayton 1
Pittsburgh 3 Penn State 0
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 3 Coastal Carolina 2
Ohio 3 Kansas State 2
Arizona State 3 Kansas 0
Baylor 3 Missouri 0
West Virginia 3 Duquesne 0
Texas Tech 3 Houston 1
Texas 3 Texas A&M 0
Big East Conference
Dartmouth 3 Providence 0
Georgetown 3 Morgan State 1
Georgetown 3 Binghamton 1
Seton Hall 3 William & Mary 0
Bowling Green 3 Xavier 1
Pacific 3 Butler 2
UIC 3 DePaul 0
Marquette 3 Green Bay 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Western Carolina 3 Drake 2
UNC Wilmington 3 Drake 2
Northern Iowa 3 Saint Louis 0
Middle Tennessee 3 Southern Illinois 1
Ohio State 3 Illinois State 0
Evansville 3 UT Martin
Valparaiso 3 South Dakota State
Wright State 3 Missouri State 0
UMKC 3 Valparaiso 1
Loyola 3 Northwestern 2
Miami Ohio 3 Illinois State 1
Evansville 3 Little Rock 0
South Dakota 3 Bradley 1
Southeastern Conference
Baylor 3 Missouri 0
Michigan State 3 Auburn 1
Florida 3 Liberty 0
Arkansas 3 NC State 2
Florida State 3 Alabama 0
Ole Miss 3 Howard 0
Mississippi State 3 UAB 2
South Carolina 3 Maryland 2
Tennessee 3 East Tennessee State 0
Georgia 3 Georgia Tech 1
Auburn 3 Western Michigan 0
Florida 3 Northern Arizona 0
Kentucky 3 Louisville 0
LSU 3 Southern Miss 0
Texas 3 Texas A&M 0
Summit League
Idaho 3 Omaha 2
Tennessee Tech 3 Western Illinois 2
South Dakota 3 Northern Illinois 0
Valparaiso 3 South Dakota State 0
Georgia Southern 3 North Dakota State 0
Fort Wayne Presbyterian
Clemson 3 Oral Roberts 1
Milwaukee 3 South Dakota State 2
South Dakota 3 Bradley 1
Denver 3 Santa Clara 2
Akron 3 North Dakota 0