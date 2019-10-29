(Valparaiso) -- Drake (9-15 overall, 3-8 Missouri Valley) was a 24-26, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 18-16 winner over Valparaiso (8-16, 3-7) on Monday night in regional college volleyball action.
Emily Plock had 21 kills, 16 digs, six blocks and four aces for a monster performance to lead the Bulldogs in the win. Paige Aspinwall added 32 assists and 16 digs, and Riley Dolpin finish with nine blocks. Kylee Macke produced 28 digs on the night.
Gillian Gergen also had 13 kills and six blocks on the evening, and Alex Lemke had 21 assists. Michele Rabbitt pitched in 14 kills.