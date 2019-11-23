(KMAland) -- Nebraska edged Minnesota, Creighton and UNI clinched regular season conference titles, Omaha advanced in the Summit tournament and more from the Friday regional college volleyball action.
Northwest Missouri State (21-9): The Bearcats lost in four sets to No. 2 Nebraska-Kearney (32-0). Hannah Koechl had a match-high 42 digs for Northwest while Hallie Sidney had 13 kills and 16 digs.
Nebraska (23-3 overall, 15-2 Big Ten): No. 6 Nebraska handed No. 7 Minnesota (20-5, 14-3) a four-set defeat. Madi Kubik finished with team-highs in kills (20) and digs (17) while Nicklin Hames added 56 assists and 15 digs. Lexi Sun pitched in 18 kills, and Callie Schwarzenbach and Lauren Stivrins finished with four blocks apiece.
Iowa (9-19 overall, 3-14 Big Ten): The Hawkeyes lost in a sweep to Wisconsin (20-5, 16-1). Courtney Buzzerio led Iowa with eight kills and 14 assists, and Halle Johnston finished with 11 digs.
Creighton (23-4 overall, 16-1 Big East): Creighton clinched at least a share other sixth straight Big East championship with a four-set win over Marquette (25-4, 15-2). Jaela Zimmerman led with 18 kills while Naomi Hickman had 10 blocks and Madelyn Cole finished with 48 assists and 15 digs.
Omaha (18-13 overall, 10-6 Summit): Omaha beat North Dakota State (13-16) in four sets in the opening round of the Summit League Tournament. Isabella Sade had a match-high 21 kills while Sadie Limback pitched in 16 kills and Anna Blaschko had 11. Sami Clarkson finished the win with 55 assists.
Drake (9-21 overall, 3-14 MVC): Drake lost in five sets to Valparaiso (13-18, 8-9). The Bulldogs were led by Emily Plock, who had 15 kills and 18 digs. Paige Aspinwall added 28 assists, and Kylee Macke topped the team with 21 digs.
Northern Iowa (22-9 overall, 16-1 MVC): Northern Iowa won their 10th straight match and clinched the MVC regular season title with a four-set win over Loyola. Karlie Taylor had 23 kills and 23 digs while Kaylissa Arndorfer added 17 kills and Rachel Koop finished with 54 assists. Abbi Staack added a career-best 35 digs.
NCAA REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Minnesota 2
Wisconsin 3 Iowa 0
Northwestern 3 Ohio State 0
Illinois 3 Maryland 0
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 3 West Virginia 0
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 Marquette 1
St. John’s 3 Georgetown 0
DePaul 3 Providence 1
Villanova 3 Seton Hall 1
Butler 3 Xavier 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Valparaiso 3 Drake 2
Northern Iowa 3 Loyola 1
Bradley 3 Evansville 0
Illinois State 3 Indiana State 0
Missouri State 3 Southern Illinois 1
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 3 Alabama 0
South Carolina 3 Georgia 2
Texas A&M 3 Mississippi State 0
Arkansas 3 Ole Miss 2
Summit League Tournament — First Round
Omaha 3 North Dakota State 1
Fort Wayne 3 Oral Roberts 1