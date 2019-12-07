(KMAland) -- Nebraska advanced with a four-set win over Missouri while Creighton lost in five to Minnesota in NCAA Volleyball Tournament action on Saturday.
Nebraska (27-4) & Missouri (22-8): No. 5 Nebraska held off Missouri with a 20-25, 25-20, 32-30, 25-18 win to advance to a regional semifinal. Jazz Sweet had 17 kills and six blocks while Lexi Sun finished with 13 kills. Nicklin Hames passed out 42 assists and added 12 digs for the Huskers. Leketor Member-Meneh topped Missouri with 19 kills and 10 digs, and Andrea Fuentes finished with team-highs in assists (51) and digs (13).
Creighton (25-6): The Bluejays lost a five-set battle with Minnesota (25-5) — 25-13, 19-25, 15-25, 26-24, 15-10. Brittany Witt had a strong performance on defense with 26 digs while Keeley Davis added 18 kills. Jaela Zimmerman finished with 17 kills.
NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT — Second Round
(5) Nebraska 3 Missouri 1
(12) Hawaii San Diego
(13) Texas A&M 3 Rice 1
(4) Wisconsin 3 UCLA 0
(7) Minnesota 3 Creighton 1
(10) Florida 3 UCF 0
Louisville 3 (15) Western Kentucky 2
(2) Texas 3 UC Santa Barbara 2
(1) Baylor 3 USC 0
(16) Purdue 3 Marquette 1
(9) Kentucky 3 Michigan 0
(8) Washington 3 South Carolina 0
(3) Stanford 3 Cal Poly 0
Utah 3 (14) BYU 0
(11) Penn State 3 Towson 1
Cincinnati 3 (6) Pittsburgh 2