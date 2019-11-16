(KMAland) -- Nebraska beat Iowa in five, Creighton rolled, KU beat K-State and Northwest nabbed their 20th win in regional college volleyball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (20-8 overall, 13-7 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State swept through Emporia State (7-21, 3-17), 27-25, 25-20, 25-17. Hallie Sidney had 15 kills and 14 digs, and Morgan Lewis added 13 kills. Alyssa Rezac passed out 43 assists and finished with 12 digs.
Nebraska (22-3 overall, 14-2 Big Ten) & Iowa (9-18, 3-13): No. 6 Nebraska struggled in a 25-20, 23-25, 25-27, 25-18, 15-6 win over the Hawkeyes. Madi Kubik (19 kills), Jazz Sweet (18) and Lauren Stivrins (15) all had big offensive performances while Nicklin Hames finished with 55 assists and Kenzie Knuckles had 22 digs. Courtney Buzzerio had 18 kills and 20 assists for Iowa while Halle Johnston led with 21 digs.
Creighton (21-4 overall, 14-1 Big East): Creighton swept through Xavier (10-15, 7-8), 25-21, 25-18, 25-14. Keeley Davis led the Jays with 14 kills and four blocks while Megan Ballenger added nine kills and five blocks. Madelyn Cole added 36 assists, and Brittany Witt had 18 digs.
Kansas (8-15 overall, 4-9 Big 12) & Kansas State (8-17, 3-10): Rachel Langs had 13 kills and Sara Nielsen finished with 44 assists for Kansas in a 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24 win over Kansas State. Brynn Carlson had a team-high 12 kills for K-State while Sarah Dixon added 31 assists.
NCAA REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Iowa 2
Ohio State 3 Indiana 1
Purdue 3 Maryland 0
Illinois 3 Rutgers 0
Minnesota 3 Michigan 0
Wisconsin 3 Michigan State 0
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 3 Kansas State 1
Texas Tech 3 West Virginia 2
Texas 3 TCU 0
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 Xavier 0
Marquette 3 Villanova 1
DePaul 3 Georgetown 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Indiana State 3 Missouri State 1
Valparaiso 3 Bradley 0
Illinois State 3 Loyola 1
Southern Illinois 3 Evansville 2