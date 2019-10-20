(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Kansas were winners while Iowa State and Northwest Missouri State lost in regional volleyball action from Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (14-5 overall, 7-4 MIAA): Northwest lost a five-set marathon with Washburn (17-2, 9-2), 25-20, 30-32, 25-18, 23-25, 15-7. The Bearcats were led by Hallie Sidney’s 18 kills while Rachel Sturdevant had 15 and Morgan Lewis 11. Maddy Ahrens finished with 47 assists and three aces, and Sophie McMullen tallied 18 digs.
Iowa State (12-7 overall, 3-4 Big 12): The Cyclones fell in five sets - 25-15, 25-12, 23-25, 25-18 - to Oklahoma (13-5, 5-2). ISU’s Eleanor Holthaus had 14 kills and 17 digs while Piper Mauck added 27 assists. Avery Rhodes had a team-high five blocks in the loss.
Nebraska (15-2 overall, 7-1 Big Ten): Nebraska handled Maryland (11-9, 3-5) in straight sets, taking a 25-19, 25-16, 25-13 sweep. Lexi Sun had 12 kills, Nicklin Hames finished with 27 assists and Kenzie Knuckles led with 11 digs. Madi Kubik pitched in 10 kills while Jazz Sweet had a team-high four blocks. Callie Schwarzenbach and Lauren Stivrins also had three blocks each.
Kansas (6-10 overall, 2-4 Big 12): Kansas rolled to a 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 sweep of TCU (6-11, 1-6). The Jayhawks got 12 kills from Ashley Smith and Morgan Christon and 34 assists out of War Nielsen. Allie Nelson finished with a team-best 16 digs.
COMPLETE REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Maryland 0
Michigan 3 Rutgers 0
Purdue 3 Ohio State 2
Minnesota 3 Illinois 1
Wisconsin 3 Northwestern 0
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 3 Iowa State
Kansas 3 TCU 0
Texas 3 West Virginia 0
Baylor 3 Texas Tech 0
Big East Conference
Marquette 3 Georgetown 0
Villanova 3 DePaul 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Loyola 3 Bradley 0
Indiana State 3 Southern Illinois 2
Illinois State 3 Valparaiso 1
Evansville 3 Missouri State 1