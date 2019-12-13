(KMAland) -- Nebraska moved into the Regional Finals with a sweep of Hawaii Friday night.
Nebraska (28-4): Nebraska is into an NCAA Regional Final for the eighth straight season with a sweep of Hawaii Friday night 29-27, 25-22, 25-19. Lexi Sun had 14 kills and hit .619 in the match. She added nine digs and two blocks. Jazz Sweet had 12 kills, while Madi Kubik and Lauren Stivrins each posted seven winners. Nebraska will take on Wisconsin Saturday, who swept Nebraska twice during the regular season.
NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT — Third Round
Nebraska 3 Hawaii 0
Baylor 3 Purdue 1
Wisconsin 3 Texas A&M 0
Washington 3 Kentucky 1
Louisville 3 Texas 2
Minnesota 3 Florida 2
Penn State 3 Cincinnati 2
Utah Stanford