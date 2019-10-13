(KMAland) -- Nebraska picked up a Big Ten sweep while Iowa and Omaha both lost in five sets in regional college volleyball action on Sunday.
Nebraska (13-2 5-1 Big Ten): Nebraska swept through Michigan (12-4, 5-1) with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-14 win in Big Ten play. Lexi Sun had 12 kills, 10 digs and seven blocks, and Lauren Stivrins finished with 11 kills. Nicklin Hames passed out 34 assists, and Madi Kubik had a team-high 11 digs to go with five kills and three blocks.
Iowa (7-10, 4-2 Big Ten): Iowa lost in five sets to Michigan State (11-5, 5-1) on Sunday, 25-15, 24-26, 23-25, 25-20, 15-3. Gabrielle Orr had 40 assists and 12 digs for the Hawkeyes, and Courtney Buzzerio led with 17 kills. Halle Johnston pitched in 18 digs.
Omaha (10-10, 5-1 Summit): Omaha lost their first Summit League match of the season to Fort Wayne (11-9, 2-4) in five sets (25-22, 27-25, 18-25, 15-25, 15-10). Isabella Sade led the Mavs with 22 kills, and Sami Clarkson passed out 58 assists with 13 digs. Claire Mountjoy recorded a team-high 20 digs, and Rylee Marshall finished with six blocks.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Michigan 0
Michigan State 3 Iowa 2
Wisconsin 3 Minnesota 0
Southeastern Conference
Florida 3 Texas A&M 2
Tennessee 3 Mississippi State 0
Georgia 3 LSU 2
South Carolina 3 Arkansas 2
Ole Miss 3 Auburn 0
Summit League
Fort Wayne 3 Omaha 2
Denver 3 North Dakota State 1
Western Illinois 3 Oral Roberts 0