(KMAland) -- Nebraska rolled, Iowa got handled, Creighton was swept and UNI advanced to the MVC Tournament final in regional college volleyball action on Friday.
Nebraska (24-4 overall, 16-3 Big Ten): Nebraska cruised to a 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 sweep of Maryland (13-18, 5-14). Lexi Sun and Jazz Sweet had 10 kills each, Nicklin Hames added 36 assists and Lauren Stivrins had a team-high four blocks in the win.
Iowa (9-21 overall, 3-16 Big Ten): Ohio State (12-14, 5-9) took a 23-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19 four-set win over the Hawkeyes. Courtney Buzzerio led Iowa with 14 kills while Emma Lowes had a career-best 26 assists and Halle Johnston added 20 digs.
Creighton (24-5 overall): Creighton was swept in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament by St. John’s (21-11), 25-17, 25-23, 26-24. The loss is the first in the Big East Tournament for the Jays in six years. Jaela Zimmerman had 14 kills while Keeley Davis added 13 digs. Brittany Witt pitched in 13 digs of her own.
Northern Iowa (24-9 overall): Northern Iowa won their 12th straight in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, beating Valparaiso (14-20, 8-10) by a 25-9, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17 count. Karlie Taylor had 15 kills and 14 digs, and Kate Busswitz, Kaylissa Arndorfer and Inga Rotto all had 11 kills apiece. Rachel Koop finished with 50 assists and 14 digs, and Abbi Staack had 18 digs.
NCAA REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Maryland 0
Ohio State 3 Iowa 1
Penn State 3 Wisconsin 2
Michigan 3 Indiana 1
Purdue 3 Michigan State 2
Minnesota 3 Rutgers 0
Big East Conference Tournament — Semifinals
St. John’s 3 Creighton 0
Marquette 3 Villanova 0
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament — Semifinals
Northern Iowa 3 Valparaiso 1
Illinois State 3 Loyola 1
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 3 Arkansas 0