(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Northern Iowa and Kansas State all picked up regional college volleyball wins on Saturday.
Nebraska (10-1, 2-0): Nebraska rolled to a 25-21, 25-17, 30-28 sweep of Northwestern. Jazz Sweet slammed in 13 kills for the second straight night while Lexi Sun had 11 winners and Lauren Stivrins pitched in 10 kills and three blocks. Nicklin Hames pitched in 34 assists and nine digs.
Iowa (7-6, 1-1) Iowa fell in straight sets to Illinois on Saturday (25-21, 25-18, 25-22). Griere Hughes had nine kills for the Hawkeyes in the defeat. Amiya Jones added four kills and three blocks.
Drake (7-8, 1-1): Drake fell in four sets to Evansville (17-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-14). Elle Tubbs had 11 kills and Haley Bush finished with 17 winners for the Bulldogs. Gilliagn Gergen had eight kills, and Paige Aspinwall had another big night with 41 assists and 14 digs.
Northern Iowa (8-8, 2-0): Northern Iowa added another MVC win with a 25-17, 26-24, 25-27, 25-16 victory over Indiana State. Freshman Kaylissa Arndorfer had a team and season-high 18 kills, three aces and three blocks, and Kate Busswitz racked up 13 kills. Rachel Koop added another 49 digs, and Abbi Staack recorded 30 digs.
Kansas (4-7, 0-1): Kansas lost in a sweep to Baylor (25-15, 25-13, 25-22). The Jayhawks hit just .055 not he night. Ashley Smith had a team-high eight kills while Sara Nielsen added 20 assists.
Kansas State (6-7, 1-0): Kansas State was a four-set winner over TCU (15-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23). Brynn Carlson had 18 kills, and the Wildcats finished with a season-high 18 team blocks on the night.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Northwestern 0
Illinois 3 Iowa 0
Michigan State 3 Maryland 0
Minnesota 3 Purdue 0
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 3 Kansas 0
Kansas State 3 TCU 1
Texas 3 Texas Tech 0
Oklahoma 3 West Virginia 1
Big East Conference
Marquette 3 St. John’s 1
DePaul 3 Seton Hall 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Evansville 3 Drake 1
Northern Iowa 3 Indiana State 1
Bradley 3 Missouri State 1
Illinois State 3 Southern Illinois 0