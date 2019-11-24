(KMAland) -- Nebraska lost to Wisconsin, Omaha fell in the Summit final and Creighton and Missouri both won in regional college volleyball action Sunday.
Nebraska (23-4 overall, 15-3 Big Ten): Nebraska lost in straight sets to No. 5 Wisconsin (21-5, 17-1) for the second time this season. Lexi Sun led Nebraska with 16 kills while Nicklin Hames had 32 assists and Lauren Stivrins finished with eight kills and two blocks. Madi Kubik had a team-high 15 digs.
Creighton (24-4 overall, 17-1 Big East): Jaela Zimmerman had 17 kills while Keeley Davis added 13 kills and 11 digs for her first career double-double in a 25-19, 25-21, 25-27, 25-21 win over DePaul (14-16, 6-12). Madelyn Cole had 43 assists and four aces, and Brittany Witt finished with 27 digs.
Omaha (19-14 overall): Omaha lost 25-21, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18 in the Summit League Tournament final. Sadie Limback finished with 16 kills to lead the Mavericks while Anna Blaschko had 13 kills and Isabella Sade added 12 winners. Sami Clarkson pitched in 41 assists and 12 digs.
Missouri (19-7 overall, 11-5 SEC): The Tigers lost the first set before cruising to an 18-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-23 win over Tennessee (13-13, 7-9). Kylie Deberg had 22 kills and eight digs to lead the way for Mizzou while Leketor Member-Meneh added 13 kills and 14 digs. Andrea Fuentes finished with 47 assists and 10 digs.
NCAA REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Wisconsin 3 Nebraska 0
Northwestern 3 Maryland 2
Penn State 3 Rutgers 0
Indiana 3 Michigan State 0
Illinois 3 Ohio State 1
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 DePaul 1
Marquette 3 Providence 0
Villanova 3 St. John’s 2
Georgetown Seton Hall
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 Tennessee 1
South Carolina 3 Auburn 0
LSU 3 Alabama 0
Florida 3 Georgia 0
Aransas 3 Mississippi State 2
Texas A&M 3 Ole Miss 1
Summit League Tournament - Championship
Denver 3 Omaha 1