(KMAland) -- Nebraska beat Creighton, Omaha went 2-0 and Iowa, Missouri and Kansas also opened with wins in regional college volleyball action on Friday.
Iowa State (0-1): Iowa State dropped a five-set match to UCF to open their season on Friday. Eleanor Holthaus topped the Cyclones offensive attack with 13 kills and had a team-high five blocks. Piper Mauck passed out 29 assists.
Nebraska (1-0) & Creighton (0-1): Lexi Sun had 13 kills and Capri Davis added 10 winners for Nebraska in a four-set win over Creighton. Nicklin Hames added 35 assists and 15 digs, and freshman Kenzie Knuckles led with 22 digs. Keeley Davis led Creighton with 13 kills, and Madelyn Cole had 32 assists and 15 digs.
Iowa (1-0): Meghan Buzzerio had 19 kills and three aces, and Gabrielle Orr finished with 42 assists and 11 digs for Iowa in a four-set win over Stony Brook.
Omaha (2-0): Omaha opened the season with a pair of sweeps of Abilene Christian and Idaho State. Isabella Sade had 19 kills, and Jacyln Taylor finished with 32 assists in the opener. Sade followed with 15 kills and Claire Mountjoy had 17 digs in the finale.
Northern Iowa (0-1): Northern Iowa lost in four sets to No. 4 Texas on Friday to open the season. Karlie Taylor led the Panthers with 19 kills and 19 digs, and Rachel Koop finished with 38 assists.
Drake (0-1): Drake won their opening set and then lost in four sets to Memphis. Emily Plock (12 kills) and Haley Bush (11) had double-digit kills, and Paige Aspinwall finished with 27 assists.
Missouri (1-0): Missouri won a four-setter with Miami on Friday. Kylie Deberg had 14 kills and 10 digs, and Tyanna Omazic finished with 13 kills. Andrea Fuentes chipped in 37 assists and seven digs.
Kansas State (0-1): Brynn Carlson had a career-high 18 kills, and Sarah Dixon finished with 35 assists and 11 digs in a four-set loss for K-State to NC State.
Kansas (1-0): Kansas came back from down two sets to one to beat UMKC in five sets. Gracie Van Driel had a team-high 14 kills, and Zoe Hill and Rachel Langs added 11 and 10 kills, respectively, for the Jayhawks.
FULL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCORES
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Creighton 1
Iowa Stony Brook
Michigan 3 Oakland 0
Ohio State 3 Lehigh 0
Indiana 3 FIU 1
New Mexico 3 Rutgers 0
Wisconsin 3 Florida State 0
Michigan State 3 Duke 1
Northwestern 3 South Carolina Upstate 0
Minnesota 3 North Carolina 0
Michigan 3 Northern Arizona 2
Penn State 3 Hofstra 0
Indiana 3 Marshall 1
Texas Tech 3 Ohio State 2
Illinois 3 Tennessee 2
Northern Colorado 3 Rutgers 1
Big 12 Conference
UCF 3 Iowa State 2
NC State 3 Kansas State 1
Kansas 3 UMKC 2
Texas Tech 3 VCU 0
California 3 Oklahoma 0
Baylor 3 UCLA 0
West Virginia 3 Delaware 1
TCU 3 High Point 0
Texas 3 Northern Iowa 1
Texas Tech 3 Ohio State 2
Big East Conference
Nebraska 3 Creighton 1
New Mexico State 3 Butler 0
DePaul 3 Jacksonville 1
Marquette 3 Utah Valley 0
Southern Utah 3 Xavier 0
Morgan State 3 Seton Hall 2
Georgetown 3 Rider 0
Villanova 3 Lipscomb 0
DePaul 3 Southeast Missouri State 2
Butler 3 Tennessee State 0
Georgetown 3 Sacred Heart 2
Marquette 3 Boise State 0
Xavier 3 Utah State 1
Washington 3 St. John’s 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Memphis 3 Drake 1
Texas 3 Northern Iowa 1
Illinois State 3 North Texas 1
SMU 3 Bradley 0
Valparaiso 3 Murray State 1
Western Kentucky 3 Loyola 2
Portland State 3 Southern Illinois 0
Northwestern 3 Indiana State 1
Illinois State 3 Tulsa 1
Stephen F. Austin 3 Bradley 0
Missouri State 3 Jacksonville 1
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 Miami 1
Alabama 3 Marist 0
Cincinnati 3 South Carolina 1
Kentucky 3 Cal Poly 0
Arkansas 3 Northwestern State 0
Tennessee State 3 Auburn 2
Mississippi State 3 Chattanooga 1
Texas A&M 3 Dayton 2
LSU 3 UT Arlington 0
Clemson 3 Georgia 0
Alabama 3 Buffalo 0
Rice 3 Ole Miss 0
Florida 3 Louisville 0
Illinois 3 Tennessee 2
Arkansas 3 Little Rock 0
New Mexico State 3 Auburn 0
Mississippi State 3 Mississippi Valley State 0
Utah 3 Kentucky 0
Summit League
Omaha 3 Abilene Christian 0
Omaha 3 Idaho State 0
New Orleans 3 North Dakota 1
Western Illinois 3 Mississippi Valley State 0
Memphis 3 South Dakota State 1
Louisiana Tech 3 Oral Roberts 2
North Dakota 3 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1
Chattanooga 3 Western Illinois 0
South Dakota 3 IUPUI 1
North Dakota State 3 Toledo 0
Western Michigan 3 Fort Wayne 2
South Dakota State 3 Eastern Illinois 1
Denver 3 San Francisco 1