(KMAland) -- Iowa, Creighton and Missouri were all conference winners on Sunday in regional college volleyball action.
Iowa (7-11 overall, 5-2 Big Ten): Iowa won 20-25, 26-24, 25-9, 25-17 over Indiana (12-9, 6-2). Courtney Buzzerio had 15 kills, six blocks and three aces to lead the Hawkeyes while Gabrielle Orr had 40 assists and 18 digs and Halle Johnston finished with 30 digs.
Creighton (15-3 overall, 8-0 Big East): The Bluejays swept through Xavier (7-11, 4-4) behind 14 more kills from Keeley Davis. Madelyn Cole had 31 assists and 10 digs, and Brittany Witt finished with 11 digs in the 25-17, 25-23, 25-15 win.
Missouri (12-4 overall, 4-2 SEC): Missouri nabbed a 25-14, 25-16, 18-25, 25-14 win over Tennessee (9-9, 3-5). Kylie Deberg finished with 17 kills and five blocks for the Tigers while Andrea Fuentes added 49 assists.
COMPLETE REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 3 Indiana 1
Penn State 3 Michigan State 0
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 Xavier 0
Butler 3 Providence 1
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 Tennessee 1
Georgia 3 Auburn 1
Arkansas 3 Mississippi State 1
Florida 3 LSU 0
Texas A&M 3 Ole Miss 2
Kentucky 3 Alabama 0
Summit League
South Dakota 3 Fort Wayne 0
North Dakota State 3 Oral Roberts 2
Denver 3 Western Illinois 0