(KMAland) -- Creighton beat Omaha, while Nebraska, Iowa and Iowa State all picked up two wins.
Creighton (4-2) & Omaha (5-3): Creighton won the cross-town rivalry in straight sets 25-15, 25-15, 25-22. Erica Kostelac had 10 kills to lead Creighton, while Madelyn Cole dished out 25 assists. Omaha was led by 9 kills from Clarie Leonard. The win was the 350th of Creighton Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth's career.
Iowa (5-2): Iowa won two matches Friday, beating Wyoming 27-29, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23 and UC Davis 25-13, 18-25, 25-15, 25-12. Against Wyoming, Meghan Buzzerio finished with 24 kills on .242 hitting. She added nine more kills in the win over UC Davis.
Nebraska (6-0): Nebraska stayed perfect on the year with a pair of wins Friday at home, beating Denver 25-23, 25-17, 25-12 and High Point 25-16, 25-22, 25-8. Against Denver, Lauren Strivins was dominant at the net with six blocks and six kills. Against High Point, the Huskers posted eight blocks and held the Panthers to .033 hitting.
Iowa State (5-3): Iowa State moved to 5-3 on the year with two wins at the Appalachia Invitational Friday. The Cyclones beat the hosts 25-22, 25-16, 25-19 and Western Carolina 25-16, 32-30, 24-26, 25-20. Against Western Carolina, Annie Hatch led the way with 17 kills, while Eleanor Holthaus slammed 15 winners and Josier Herbst had 13. Against App State, Herbst had 11 kills on a .588 hitting percentage.
Northern Iowa (3-6): Northern Iowa split a pair of matches Friday, beating Kansas City 25-10, 25-12, 23-25, 25-18 and losing to Missouri 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14. Karlie Taylor led the Panthers with 36 kills over the two matches.
Drake (5-3): Drake dropped a straight-sets match to No. 12 Washington in Omaha Friday. The Huskies won 25-14, 30-28, 25-19. Haley Bush notched 17 kills on 37 attempts, but the Bulldogs were held to .129 hitting as a team.
Missouri (6-0): No. 21 Missouri swept two matches at home Friday, beating Austin Peay 25-21, 25-10, 25-14 and Northern Iowa 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14. Kylie Deberg finished with 35 kills in the two matches, while Andrea Fuentes passed out 84 assists.
Kansas State (4-5): Kansas State dropped two matches at the MSU Fall Invitational Friday, losing to Weber State (21-25, 28-26, 25-21, 25-20) and Dayton (19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 21-25, 15-11). Gloria Mutiri finished with a double-double in both matches.
Kansas (4-3): Kansas dropped a home match with Arizona (25-21, 25-21, 25-23) Friday. The Jayhawks hit just .191 in the loss and were led by 6 kills each from Zoe Hill, Ashley Smith and Rachel Langs.
View the compete regional volleyball and regional soccer scoreboard below.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 3 Western Carolina 1
Iowa State 3 Appalachian State 0
Weber State 3 Kansas State 1
Dayton 3 Kansas State 2
Arizona 3 Kansas 0
Texas 3 BYU 1
TCU 3 Miami (FL) 0
Texas Tech 3 UNLV 2
Pacific 3 Texas Tech 1
Oklahoma 3 Arizona State 2
Hawaii 3 West Virginia 1
UCLA 3 West Virginia 0
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 Omaha 0
Western Michigan 3 Butler 2
Milwaukee 3 Butler 1
St. John's 3 Stony Brook 0
St. John's 3 Florida A&M 0
Villanova 3 Yale 1
Villanova 3 Howard 0
Georgetown 3 Iona 0
Eastern Kentucky 3 Seton Hall 0
Marquette 3 UCF 2
Fairleigh Dickinson 3 Providence 0
Lipscomb 3 Xavier 1
DePaul 3 Central Michigan 1
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 3 Wyoming 1
Iowa 3 UC Davis 1
Nebraska 3 High Point 0
Nebraska 3 Denver 0
Stanford 3 Penn State 1
Georgia 3 Northwestern 0
Northwestern 3 Duke 0
Indiana 3 Florida Gulf Coast 0
Indiana 3 Cleveland State 1
Tulane 3 Ohio State 1
Western Kentucky 3 Ohio State 0
Rutgers 3 New Hampshire 0
Wisconsin 3 South Carolina 0
Illinois State 3 Illinois 1
Michigan 3 Navy 0
Maryland 3 Arkansas 1
Louisville 3 Purdue 1
Oregon 3 Minnesota 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 3 UMKC 1
Missouri 3 Northern Iowa 1
Washington 3 Drake 0
IUPUI 3 Southern Illinois 2
Memphis 3 Southern Illinois 2
Virginia Tech 3 Loyola 1
SMU 3 Missouri State 0
Evansville 3 IPFW 1
Illinois State 3 Illinois 1
Illinois-Chicago 3 Bradley 1
Valparaiso 3 Holy Cross 1
Wright State 3 Indiana State 2
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 Austin Peay 0
Missouri 3 Northern Iowa 1
Georgia 3 Northwestern 0
Georgia 3 American 1
LSU 3 Fresno State 1
Northern Arizona 3 LSU 0
Texas A&M 3 Northwestern State 0
Texas A&M 3 UT-Rio Grande Valley 1
Mississippi 3 Arkansas-Little Rock 0
Mississippi 3 Central Arkansas 2
Stetson 3 Mississippi State 2
Mississippi State 3 Sam Houston State 0
Florida 3 USF 1
Florida 3 James Madison 0
Kentucky 3 Cleveland State 0
Kentucky 3 Florida Gulf Coast 1
Tennessee 3 Houston 2
Wisconsin 3 South Carolina 0
Maryland 3 Arkansas 1
Alabama 3 Georgia State 0
Summit League
Creighton 3 Omaha 0
Denver 3 Loyola-Marymount 2
Nebraska 3 Denver 0
North Dakota 3 The Citadel 1
Campbell 3 North Dakota 0
Northern Arizona 3 South Dakota State 0
Fresno State 3 South Dakota State 1
South Dakota 3 UC Davis 0
South Dakota 3 Wyoming 1
Toledo 3 Western Illinois 0
Evansville 3 IPFW 1
Arkansas-Little Rock 3 Oral Roberts 2
California 3 North Dakota State 1