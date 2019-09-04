(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Kansas were both winners in college volleyball action in the region on Tuesday night.
Iowa State (2-1): Iowa State swept South Dakota behind 13 kills each by Josie Herbst and Annie Hatch and 38 assists and nine digs from Piper Mauck.
Kansas (2-0) & Omaha (3-1): Kansas nabbed a sweep of the Mavericks on Tuesday. Sara Nilesen had 29 assists, and Gracie Van Driel added 13 kills. Sadie Limback led Omaha with 11 kills, and Jacyln Taylor passed out 22 assists.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 3 South Dakota 0
Kansas 3 Omaha 0
Big Ten Conference
Ball State 3 Purdue 0
Big East Conference
St. John’s 3 NJIT 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Oral Roberts 3 Missouri State 2
Summit League
Iowa State 3 South Dakota 0
Kansas 3 Omaha 0
Oral Roberts 3 Missouri State 2