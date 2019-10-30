(KMAland) -- Iowa State was a winner while Missouri lost a top 25 battle in five and K-State fell in four on Wednesday in regional volleyball action.
Iowa State (14-7 overall, 5-4 Big 12): The Cyclones swept TCU (7-12, 2-7), 25-15, 25-22, 25-23. Candelaria Herrera had nine blocks while Piper Mauck had five, and Izzy Enna led in the back row with 13 digs. Eleanor Holthaus topped the offense with 11 kills, and Annie Hatch had 10.
Kansas State (7-14 overall, 2-7 Big 12): Kansas State fell in four sets to West Virginia (11-11, 2-7), 26-28, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19. Anna Dixon had 16 kills and 11 digs while Teana Adams-Kaonohi passed out 24 assists. Sarah Dixon pitched in 22 assists, and Dru Kuck had 15 digs.
Missouri (14-5 overall, 6-3 SEC): Missouri dropped a tough five-set battle with No. 13 Florida, falling 25-22, 17-25, 29-27, 20-25, 15-12. Kylie Deberg led Missouri with 27 kills and 12 digs, and Tyanna Omazic (14 kills), Leketo Member-Meneh (13 kills) and Darian Hollingsworth (11 kills) also had double-digit kills. Andrea Fuentes passed out 50 assists and had 14 digs, and Riley Sents had a team-high 18 digs.
COMPLETE REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Purdue 3 Indiana 0
Minnesota 3 Ohio State 2
Wisconsin 3 Maryland 0
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 3 TCU 0
West Virginia 3 Kansas State 1
Texas 3 Texas Tech 0
Baylor 3 Oklahoma 2
Southeastern Conference
Florida 3 Missouri 2
Georgia 3 Arkansas 0
COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 1 Michigan State 0
Wisconsin 2 Ohio State 1
COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Northwestern 0 Wisconsin 0 — 2 OT
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 3 Valparaiso 2 — OT
Loyola 1 Evansville 0
Summit League
Western Illinois 2 IUPUI 2 — 2 OT