(KMALand) -- Iowa State, Creighton and UNI were winners while Northwest lost to UNK, Nebraska fell to Wisconsin and more from the day in regional college volleyball.
Iowa State (11-4, 2-1 Big 12): Iowa State took a 25-18, 25-22, 25-16 win over West Virginia (8-7, 0-3) in Big 12 Conference play. Annie Hatch had 12 kills, Josie Herbst added 11 and Eleanor Holthaus finished with 10. Piper Mauck added 41 assists.
Northwest Missouri State (12-2, 5-1 MIAA): The No. 10 Bearcats lost in four tight sets to No. 4 Nebraska Kearney (15-0, 6-0), 25-20, 31-33, 25-20, 25-20. Hallie Sidney led Northwest with 17 kills while Morgan Lewis (14), Jaden Ferguson (12) and Rachel Sturdevant (10) all had double-digit kills. Maddy Ahrens passed out 55 assists, and Hannah Koechl finished the night with 30 digs. Sidney pitched in 21 digs, Sturdevant had 18 and Sophie McMullen ended with 16.
Nebraska (11-2, 3-1 Big Ten): No. 2 Nebraska was swept by No. 13 Wisconsin (8-4, 4-0), 25-22, 25-21, 25-22. Lexi Sun had a team-high 15 kills while Jazz Sweet finished 13 winners. Lauren Stivrins and Madi Kubik had nine kills each, and Nicklin Hames had 42 assists.
Iowa (7-7, 1-3 Big Ten): Gabrielle Orr finished with 32 assists, and Courtney Buzzerio added 13 kills to lead Iowa in a 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 loss to Penn State (10-3, 3-1).
Creighton (11-3, 4-0 Big East): Creighton swept Seton Hall (25-19, 25-16, 25-12). Jaela Zimmerman had nine kills and Keeley Davis and Naomi Hickman finished with eight each on the sets of Madelyn Cole, who passed out 33 assists. Brittany Witt led with 12 digs.
Drake (7-11, 1-4 MVC): Drake fell to Missouri State (4-14, 1-3) in four sets (25-23, 18-25, 25-18, 25-17). Paige Aspinwall had 27 assists, and Emily Plock finished with 10 kills for the Bulldogs. Kylee Macke topped the defense with 14 digs.
Northern Iowa (11-8, 5-0): Northern Iowa won their fifth straight MVC match with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-15 victory over Southern Illinois (10-8, 2-2). Rachel Koop had 41 assists and 10 digs, and Karlie Taylor finished with 14 kills and 10 digs of her own. Abbi Staack topped the team with 19 digs, and Kate Busswitz slammed in 11 winners.
Kansas State (6-9, 1-2 Big 12): Kansas State dropped a 25-19, 25-15, 29-27 sweep to No. 1 Baylor (13-0, 3-0). The Wildcats were led by Sarah Dixon’s 25 assistants and nine digs. Anna Dixon had a team-high 10 kills.
Kansas (4-9, 0-3 Big 12): Kansas took the opening set before falling in four to Oklahoma (23-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17). Sara Nielsen led with 32 assists and 10 digs, and Allie Nelson added 16 digs in the defeat.
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 3 Northwestern 1
Maryland 3 Michigan State 2
Minnesota 3 Rutgers 1
Big 12 Conference
Big East Conference
St. John’s 3 Providence 0
Xavier 3 Georgetown 2
Villanova 3 Butler 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Valparaiso 3 Indiana State 0
Loyola 3 Evansville 0