(KMAland) -- ISU beat K-State, Nebraska swept through Iowa, Creighton rolled and UNI edged Bradley to highlight regional college volleyball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (19-7 overall, 12-6 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State fell in four sets to Central Oklahoma (18-11, 10-9), 25-22, 25-19, 15-25, 25-13. Hallie Sidney led the way for the Bearcats with 16 kills and 15 digs while Alyssa Rezac had 20 assists. Hannah Koechl led with 22 digs.
Iowa State (16-8 overall, 7-5 Big 12) & Kansas State (8-15, 3-8): Iowa State took a 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 sweep of Kansas State. Eleanor Holthaus and Avery Rhodes had 10 kills each while Candelaria Herrera added eight kills and six blocks. Piper Mauck pitched in 35 assists and 12 digs for the Cyclones. Anna Dixon had eight kills for K-State in a tough offensive night for the Wildcats.
Nebraska (20-3 overall, 12-2 Big Ten) & Iowa (9-16, 3-11): Lexi Sun had 14 kills while Nicklin Hames added 36 assists for Nebraska in a 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 sweep of the Hawkeyes. Griere Hughes had 12 kills and Courtney Buzzerio passed out 21 assists for the Hawkeyes.
Creighton (20-4 overall, 13-1 Big East): Creighton rolled in a 27-25, 25-17, 25-15 sweep of Georgetown (13-15, 3-11). Madelyn Cole had 28 assists, 10 digs and seven aces while adding five kills, and Keeley Davis pitched in 14 kills for the Jays.
Drake (9-18 overall, 3-11 MVC): Drake struggled to a 25-13, 26-24, 31-29 loss to Illinois State (14-11, 7-6). Michelle Rabbitt had 13 kills while Emily Plock added 11 kills and 12 digs to go with four blocks and two aces. Kylee Macke led the Bulldogs with 17 digs.
Northern Iowa (20-9 overall, 14-1 MVC): Northern Iowa survived a five-set battle with Bradley (13-12, 9-5), winning 16-25, 27-25, 26-28, 25-20, 15-11. Inga Rotto led the Panthers with 19 kills and seven blocks, and Rachel Koop passed out 50 assists with 17 digs. Abbi Staack added 26 digs and six assists.
Kansas (7-14 overall, 3-8 Big 12): Morgan Christon had 13 kills and Zoe Hill finished with 12 kills and six blocks for Kansas in a 26-24, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22 loss to TCU (8-13, 3-8). Sara Nielsen added 43 assists and eight digs for the Jayhawks.
COMPLETE REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Iowa 0
Wisconsin 3 Maryland 0
Michigan 3 Illinois 1
Michigan State 3 Northwestern 2
Penn State 3 Purdue 1
Indiana 3 Rutgers 0
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 3 Kansas State 0
TCU 3 Kansas 1
Baylor 3 Texas Tech 0
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 Georgetown 0
Villanova 3 Providence 0
Marquette 3 DePaul 0
Xavier 3 Seton Hall 2
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 3 Drake 0
Northern Iowa 3 Bradley 2
Loyola 3 Southern Illinois 2
Missouri State 3 Valparaiso 2