(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Kansas State and Missouri all lost in regional college volleyball action on Wednesday.
Iowa State (17-9 overall, 8-6 Big 12): The Cyclones lost in four sets to Texas Tech (16-12, 6-8) - 24-26, 26-24, 25-21, 25-20. Candelario Herrera led the way fro ISU with 16 kills while Josie Herbst had 14 kills and Eleanor Holthaus added 13 kills and 13 digs. Piper Mauck also had her third straight double-double with 45 assists and 15 digs, and Michal Schuler finished with a career-high 30 digs.
Kansas State (8-18 overall, 3-11 Big 12): The Wildcats were swept by Oklahoma (17-8, 9-5), 25-20, 25-14, 25-17. Gloria Mutiri had 10 kills for the Wildcats while Peyton Williams finished with seven blocks. Sarah Dixon added 15 assists, and Loren Hinkle had a team-high 11 digs.
Missouri (18-7 overall, 10-5 SEC): No. 14 Kentucky (18-7, 10-5) made quick work of Missouri with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-21 sweep. Kylie Deberg led Mizzou with 13 kills and two blocks while Tyanna Omazic had eight kills and four blocks. Riley Sents topped the Tigers’ defense with 14 digs.
REGIONAL NCAA VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Penn State 3 Indiana 0
Michigan 3 Michigan State 2
Purdue 3 Rutgers 0
Big 12 Conference
Texas Tech 3 Iowa State 1
Oklahoma 3 Kansas State 0
Baylor 3 Texas 2
Southeastern Conference
Kentucky 3 Missouri 0
Florida 3 Auburn 0