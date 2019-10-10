(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Kansas State and Missouri all lost conference matches in regional volleyball action on Wednesday.
Iowa State (11-5, 2-2 Big 12): Iowa State lost to top-ranked Baylor in three sets (26-24, 25-18, 27-25). Annie Hatch had 10 kills, Piper Mauck added 33 assists and Michal Schuler recorded 15 digs.
Kansas State (6-10, 1-3 Big 12): Kansas State lost in three sets to Texas (32-30, 25-17, 25-18). Anna Dixon led K-State with 14 kills while Sarah Dixon added 23 assists and 13 digs and Loren Hinkle finished with 16 digs.
Missouri (10-4, 2-2 SEC): Missouri dropped a four-set SEC battle with Ole Miss (18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 29-27). Kylie Deberg had 25 kills, 11 digs and three aces for the Tigers. Andrea Fuentes passed out 50 assists, and Riley Sents led with 17 digs.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Purdue 3 Indiana 2
Wisconsin 3 Northwestern 0
Minnesota 3 Illinois 1
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 3 Iowa State 0
Texas 3 Kansas State 0
Big East Conference
St. John’s 3 Villanova 0
Seton Hall 3 Georgetown 0
Southeastern Conference
Ole Miss 3 Missouri 1
Alabama 3 Mississippi State 1