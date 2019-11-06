(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Nebraska and Kansas all picked up conference sweeps while Iowa lost in straight sets in regional volleyball action on Wednesday.
Iowa State (15-8 overall, 6-5 Big 12): Iowa State took a 25-22, 25-23, 25-15 sweep of West Virginia (11-13, 2-9). Annie Hatch had 16 kills and hit .375 during the win while Piper Mauck passed out 35 assists to go with nine digs. Eleanor Holthaus added 10 kills, four digs and four total blocks.
Nebraska (19-3 overall, 11-2 Big Ten): No. 7 Nebraska was dominant in a 25-18, 25-7, 25-18 sweep of Northwestern (10-15, 1-12). Lexi Sun, Madi Kubik and Jazz Sweet had 11, 10 and 10 kills, respectively, and Lauren Stivrins finished with eight blocks. Nicklin Hames added 40 assists and nine digs, and Kenzie Knuckles had a team-high 12 digs.
Iowa (9-15 overall, 3-10 Big Ten): Illinois (12-10, 7-6) had no trouble in a 25-18, 25-23, 25-15 sweep of Iowa. Grier Hughes had 12 kills for Iowa, and Courtney Buzzerio passed out 27 assists. Halle Johnston added a team-best with nine digs.
Kansas (7-13 overall, 3-7 Big 12): Kansas nabbed an upset of Texas Tech (14-10, 4-6) in three sets - 25-20, 25-18, 25-17. Morgan Christon (11 kills) and Zoe Hill (10 kills) both hit in double-digit winners while Sara Nielsen finished with 34 assists. Hill pitched in seven blocks, and Rachel Langs and Camryn Ennis had six total swats each.
COMPLETE REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 3 West Virginia 0
Kansas 3 Texas Tech 0
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Northwestern 0
Illinois 3 Iowa 0
Michigan 3 Michigan State 1
Southeastern Conference
LSU 3 Auburn 0