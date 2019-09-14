(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Nebraska and Missouri each had wins and Creighton and Omaha were 1-1 each on Saturday in regional college volleyball action.
Iowa State (6-3): The Cyclones finished a 3-0 weekend with a 23-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20 win over NC State. Five Cyclones had at least nine kills, led by Eleanor Holthaus, who had 15 kills, five digs and five blocks. Avery Rhodes added 11 kills and four blocks, Josie Herbst had 11 kills and Candelaria Herrera finished with 10 winners. Izzy Enna and Michal Schuler had 13 digs apiece.
Nebraska (7-0): Nebraska took a 31-33, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25 win over Loyola Marymount to win their home Ameritas Classic. Lexi Sun had 23 kills and 14 digs and Jazz Sweet added 14 winners for the Huskers while Nicklin Hames finished with 51 assists and 17 digs.
Iowa (5-3): Iowa took a tough 25-17, 15-25, 25-18, 21-25, 20-18 loss to South Dakota (9-1). Griere Hughes had a career-high 24 kills while Brie Orr went for a season-high 48 assists to lead the Hawkeyes in the defeat.
Creighton (5-3): Creighton split a pair of matches, taking a 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 25-9 win over Drake to open the day. Erica Kostelac (15 kills), Jaela Zimmerman (13) and Keeley Davis (10) had double-digit kills on the day off the sets of Madelyn Cole, who had 45 assists. The Jays later took a 25-19, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19 loss to Washington. Davis had a team-high 14 kills while Cole added 47 assists.
Omaha (6-4): Omaha won 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 over Drake after a 25-15, 25-20, 19-25, 25-22 loss to Washington. Sam Clarkson had 39 assists, and Sadie Limback finished with eight kills, six blocks and three aces or the Mavs in the win. Anna Blaschko, Isabella Sade and Limback had 12, 11 and 11 kills, respectively, in the loss to Washington.
Drake (5-5): Haley Bush had a team-high 14 kills and Kylee Macke finished with 19 digs in the loss to Creighton. The Bulldogs also lost 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 to Omaha. Bush added 11 kills and Macke had 14 digs.
Northern Iowa (3-7): Northern Iowa fell in straight sets to Boise State (25-20, 25-19, 25-23). Karlie Taylor had 11 kills and 13 digs, and Rachel Koop finished with 30 assists in the loss for the Panthers.
Missouri (7-0): Missouri nabbed a 25-12, 25-19, 25-23 win over UMKC on Saturday afternoon. Kylie Deberg had 14 kills, Andre Fuentes added 44 assists and Tyanna Omazic chipped in 10 kills and four total blocks.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Loyola Marymount 1
Iowa South Dakota
Rutgers 3 Quinnipiac 0
UCF 3 Illinois 1
Northwestern 3 American 1
George Mason 3 Maryland 2
Wisconsin 3 Clemson 0
Indiana 3 Kentucky 2
Ohio State 3 Bowling Green 0
Rutgers 3 Colgate 0
Minnesota 3 Stanford 1
Maryland 3 Princeton 2
Purdue 3 Lipscomb 1
Penn State 3 Oregon 0
Illinois 3 Marquette 2
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 3 NC State 1
Oklahoma 3 Louisiana 0
Baylor 3 Tennessee 0
Texas Tech 3 Idaho 0
Oklahoma 3 Georgia Tech 1
Texas 3 Wichita State 0
West Virginia 3 Utah Valley 0
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 Drake 1
Washington 3 Creighton 1
Seton Hall 3 Saint Francis 0
Butler 3 Southeast Missouri State 1
Georgetown 3 UNC Greensboro 0
Florida State 3 St. John’s 0
DePaul 3 Holy Cross 1
Providence 3 Coppin State 1
Xavier 3 Louisville 0
Georgetown 3 William & Mary 0
Brown 3 Providence 2
Akron 3 Seton Hall 0
DePaul 3 Valparaiso 0
USC 3 Villanova 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Boise State 3 Northern Iowa 0
Toledo 3 Indiana State 0
Central Michigan 3 Valparaiso 1
Bradley 3 Sacramento State 1
Loyola 3 UC Irvine 0
Evansville 3 Middle Tennessee State 1
Dayton 3 Missouri State 0
Southern Illinois 3 Alabama State 2
Indiana State 3 Western Illinois 0
Loyola 3 Air Force 0
Murray State 3 Bradley 2
Illinois State 3 UCF 2
Evansville 3 Eastern Illinois 2
Weber State 3 Missouri State 2
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 UMKC 0
Princeton 3 Arkansas 0
Alabama 3 Alcorn State 0
LSU 3 South Dakota State 0
Baylor 3 Tennessee 0
Georgia 3 Duke 0
Auburn 3 Miami 1
Ole Miss 3 Oral Roberts 1
Arkansas 3 George Mason 1
Indiana 3 Kentucky 2
Florida 3 Long Beach State 2
Mississippi State 3 Jacksonville State 1
Summit League
North Dakota South Carolina State
North Dakota State 3 Buffalo 2
Fort Wayne 3 Eastern Illinois 1
LSU 3 South Dakota State 0
Central Arkansas 3 Oral Roberts 2
Wright State 3 Western Illinois 0
Ole Miss 3 Oral Roberts 1
Middle Tennessee 3 Fort Wayne 2
High Point 3 Denver 0
North Dakota State 3 Green Bay 0
South Dakota 3 Iowa 2